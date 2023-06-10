Dead – Death – Obituary News : SD basketball coach Larry Luitjens dies at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

South Dakota’s All-Time Winningest Boys Basketball Coach, Larry Luitjens, Passes Away at 81

South Dakota mourns the loss of Larry Luitjens, the state’s all-time winningest boys basketball coach. Luitjens passed away on Saturday morning, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for years to come.

A Life of Basketball

Larry Luitjens grew up in Britton, South Dakota, and graduated from Northern State University in Aberdeen. He began his career as a high school basketball coach in Custer in 1973, leading the Wildcats to 14 appearances in the state tournament. His passion for the game and his ability to inspire his players were evident from the start, and he quickly became one of the most successful coaches in the state.

State Championships and Hall of Fame Induction

Over the course of his 36-year career, Luitjens coached high school basketball in several different locations, including De Smet, New England, North Dakota, and Custer. He led his teams to 13 state championship games and won a total of seven state titles, five at Custer and two at De Smet. His winning record of 748 wins is the most in South Dakota history, a testament to his dedication and hard work.

In 1988, Luitjens was inducted into the South Dakota High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame, a well-deserved honor for a coach who had given so much to the sport and his players.

A Coach Who Made a Difference

Larry Luitjens was more than just a coach. He was a mentor, a role model, and a friend to his players. He believed in the importance of hard work, dedication, and perseverance, and he instilled these values in his teams. He inspired his players to be their best, both on and off the court, and many of them went on to successful careers in basketball and beyond.

His impact on the basketball community in South Dakota was immeasurable. He touched the lives of countless players, coaches, and fans over the years and left a lasting legacy that will be remembered for generations.

A Loss for South Dakota

The passing of Larry Luitjens is a loss for the entire state of South Dakota. He was a beloved figure in the basketball community and a respected coach who made a difference in the lives of so many. His memory will live on through the players he coached, the teams he led, and the fans who admired him.

South Dakota basketball will never be the same without Larry Luitjens, but his legacy will continue to inspire and motivate those who love the game. He will be missed, but his impact will never be forgotten.

A Tribute to a Legend

As South Dakota mourns the loss of Larry Luitjens, we pay tribute to a legend who gave so much to the sport he loved. His dedication, passion, and commitment to excellence were an inspiration to all who knew him. He will be remembered as one of the greatest coaches in South Dakota history, and his legacy will continue to inspire and motivate generations to come.

Rest in peace, Larry Luitjens. Your memory will live on forever.

