Dead – Death – Obituary News : SEAL Candidate Treatment Deemed ‘Criminal’ by Mother

Navy SEAL Candidate’s Death Leads to Reassignment of Commander

The commander of the Naval Special Warfare Center, Navy Capt. Brian Drechsler, has been reassigned to a different position following his reprimand in connection to the death of Navy SEAL candidate Kyle Mullen. However, Mullen’s mother, Regina, has stated that the reassignment is not enough, and that those involved in her son’s death should be court-martialed.

The Tragic Death of Kyle Mullen

Kyle Mullen, a 24-year-old Navy SEAL candidate, died more than a year ago after collapsing during the Navy’s grueling Hell Week test. The test involves underwater demolition, survival techniques, and combat tactics, and candidates are allowed to sleep twice for two-hour periods over five-and-a-half days. At least 50-60% of candidates do not complete the week.

Following Mullen’s death, a command report concluded that he died of acute pneumonia and had an enlarged heart that also contributed to his death. However, Mullen’s mother has disputed parts of the report, insisting that the entire story is not being told.

Abusive Instructors and a Need for Change

Mullen’s mother has also claimed that the instructors involved in her son’s training were abusive, kicking and physically harming candidates. She believes that the program her son went through needs to be evaluated and changed, as it puts the safety of the candidates at risk.

Mullen stated that candidates are stripped of due process and are not given proper medical care. They are often forced to quit, and those who do are left with lung scarring, kidney damage, and short-term memory loss.

A Slap on the Wrist

Mullen’s mother has criticized the reassignment of Navy Capt. Brian Drechsler as a “slap on the wrist.” She believes that those involved in her son’s death should be court-martialed and held accountable for their actions.

While the command has announced the change in leadership and reassignment of Drechsler, they have made no mention of Mullen in their announcement.

The tragic death of Kyle Mullen has shed light on the grueling Hell Week test and the need for proper evaluation and change to ensure the safety and well-being of Navy SEAL candidates.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Treatment of SEAL candidates is ‘criminal’, mother says/