Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Seath Jackson: Murder, Wiki, Death, Parents & Amber Wright”

In 2011, a tragic incident shook the town of Belleview, Florida, when 15-year-old Seath Jackson was brutally murdered. The case received widespread media attention, and the involvement of his ex-girlfriend Amber Wright made it even more controversial. Here is everything you need to know about Seath Jackson, his murder, and the subsequent trials.

Seath Jackson – Early Life and Background

Seath Jackson was born on February 3, 1996, in Belleview, Florida, to parents Scott Jackson and Sonya Jackson. He grew up in nearby Summerfield, Florida, with his siblings, including brother Esteban. Seath attended school and was a typical teenager who enjoyed spending time with friends and playing video games.

Seath Jackson – Murder and Amber Wright’s Involvement

In April 2011, Seath Jackson was lured to a mobile home by his ex-girlfriend Amber Wright, who was then dating Michael Bargo. Bargo had a deep-seated animosity towards Seath, and Wright had allegedly planned the murder. After Seath arrived at the mobile home, he was attacked and shot multiple times. His body was then burned in a backyard fire, and his remains were dumped in a remote limestone pit.

The investigation into Seath Jackson’s murder led to the arrests of four individuals, including Amber Wright, Michael Bargo, and Kyle Hooper. Wright was tried twice for the crime, with the first trial ending in a mistrial. However, she was eventually found guilty of first-degree murder for her role in Seath Jackson’s murder in January 2016.

During the trial, it was revealed that Wright had planned the murder and fired the fatal shot. She was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Bargo received the death penalty, while the other two defendants received life sentences.

Seath Jackson – Legacy and Impact

Seath Jackson’s murder had a profound impact on his family and the community. His parents spoke about their son’s kind and compassionate nature, and how his death had left a hole in their lives. The case also highlighted the dangers of teenage relationships and the need for parents to be more vigilant about their children’s social circles.

The case also raised questions about the criminal justice system and whether Wright’s rights had been violated during the investigation and trial. However, the overwhelming evidence against her and the other defendants made it clear that justice had been served.

Conclusion

Seath Jackson’s murder was a senseless and tragic event that shook the community and left his family devastated. While the case received a lot of media attention, it also highlighted the need for parents to be more vigilant about their children’s social circles and the dangers of teenage relationships. The involvement of Amber Wright and the subsequent trials also raised questions about the criminal justice system and the need for fair and impartial investigations and trials.

