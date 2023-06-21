Dead – Death – Obituary News : Second fatality in Brazil school shooting

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Londrina School Shooting: Another Tragic Incident in Brazil

The death toll from a school shooting in southern Brazil has risen to two, after a 16-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries. The incident took place in a primary and secondary school in the municipality of Londrina, in the state of Parana. The shooter, a former student, arrived at the school saying he needed a transcript, then took out a gun and began shooting. He was immobilized by a teacher and arrested when police arrived.

Brazil, where school attacks were once a rarity, has seen an increase in such assaults recently. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva condemned the shooting, saying such attacks are “something we can no longer tolerate in our schools or our society.” His administration has announced a series of measures to increase security at schools and tackle social media content seen as promoting school violence.

The Incident

The shooting took place on Monday, May 10, 2021, in a primary and secondary school in Londrina, a city located in the state of Parana, in southern Brazil. The gunman, a former student, arrived at the school saying he needed a transcript, then took out a gun and began shooting. He was immobilized by a teacher, then arrested when police arrived. Brazilian media reports said he was 21. A second man suspected of helping plan the attack has also been arrested, state officials said.

The first victim was killed at the scene on Monday. Authorities said Tuesday she was 17, after initially giving her age as 16. The second victim died in hospital of multiple organ failure, after being shot Monday at the school.

Increase in School Attacks in Brazil

Brazil, where school attacks were once a rarity, has seen an increase in such assaults recently. In March 2019, two former students killed eight people and wounded 11 others in a shooting at a school in Suzano, a city in Sao Paulo state. In May 2020, a school security guard killed five people, including three children, in a school in Santa Catarina state.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva condemned the shooting Monday, saying such attacks are “something we can no longer tolerate in our schools or our society.” His administration has announced a series of measures to increase security at schools and tackle social media content seen as promoting school violence.

Measures to Increase Security at Schools

The Brazilian government has announced a series of measures to increase security at schools and tackle social media content seen as promoting school violence. These measures include:

Installing metal detectors at school entrances to detect weapons and other dangerous items. Increasing the number of security guards at schools. Providing training for teachers and school staff to identify and prevent violence. Creating a national database of violent incidents at schools to better understand the problem and develop effective solutions. Cracking down on social media content that promotes school violence.

Conclusion

The school shooting in Londrina, Brazil, is another tragic incident in a country that has seen an increase in such attacks recently. The Brazilian government has announced a series of measures to increase security at schools and tackle social media content seen as promoting school violence. However, it is clear that more needs to be done to address the root causes of school violence in Brazil, such as poverty, inequality, and lack of access to education and mental health services. Only by addressing these underlying issues can we hope to prevent future tragedies like the one in Londrina.

News Source : www.thesundaily.my

Source Link :Second victim in Brazil school shooting dies/