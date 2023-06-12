Dead – Death – Obituary News : Second horse dies within 24 hours of Belmont Stakes

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Another Horse Dies at Belmont Park After Racing

Belmont Park, one of the most popular horse racing tracks in the United States, has experienced another tragedy after yet another horse died following a race. This is the second death in just 24 hours after the Belmont Stakes. The 5-year-old mare, Mashnee Girl, fell near the quarter pole and suffered a catastrophic injury to her left front leg, leading to her being euthanized.

Investigations to be Conducted

According to Pat McKenna, a spokesman for New York Racing Association (NYRA), a necropsy will be performed at Cornell University. The results will be analyzed by officials from the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) and the New York State equine medical director. Furthermore, NYRA, HISA, and the New York State Gaming Commission will review the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Trainer Mark Hennig Suffers Another Loss

Mashnee Girl was trained by Mark Hennig, who also trained Excursionniste. Excursionniste suffered a catastrophic left front leg injury during the 13th race on grass on Saturday, which was the final race on the Belmont Stakes card. Unfortunately, the horse had to be euthanized.

Fourth Death at Belmont Park

The latest death is the fourth at Belmont Park during the spring-summer meet that began on May 4. According to McKenna, a total of 1,670 horses have started in 214 races. The death of Mashnee Girl has once again raised questions about the safety of horse racing and the measures being taken to protect these animals.

Horse Racing Industry Under Scrutiny

Belmont Park is not the only track to experience horse fatalities recently. Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, suspended racing operations and moved its meet to Ellis Park after 12 horse fatalities over the past month. At Pimlico in Baltimore, another horse trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert died before National Treasure’s Preakness victory.

Conclusion

The deaths of these horses have highlighted the need for increased safety measures in the horse racing industry. The investigations being conducted by NYRA, HISA, and the New York State Gaming Commission will hopefully lead to better safety protocols and prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future.

Horse racing safety Equine welfare Belmont Stakes controversies Thoroughbred injuries Horse racing reform

News Source : Associated Press

Source Link :Second horse fatality in 24 hours after Belmont Stakes/