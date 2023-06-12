Dead – Death – Obituary News : Second Horse Fatality at Belmont Park in 24 Hours

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Horse Racing Industry Under Scrutiny After Second Fatality in 24 Hours at Belmont Park

The horse racing industry is under scrutiny once again after the second fatality in 24 hours occurred at Belmont Park. Mashnee Girl, a 5-year-old mare, suffered an injury during the first race on Sunday and had to be euthanised. This comes after Excursionniste suffered a catastrophic left front leg injury during the 13th race on grass on Saturday, the final race on the Belmont Stakes card. Both horses were trained by Mark Hennig.

Mashnee Girl had three wins in 19 career starts and earnings of $US194,065 ($NZ316,799) according to Equibase, the industry database. The mare fell near the quarter pole, forcing three other horses to alter course, according to the Equibase chart notes. The incident is under investigation by the New York State Gaming Commission.

The latest deaths at Belmont Park bring the total to four this year. Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, also suspended racing operations and moved its meet to Ellis Park after 12 horse fatalities over the past month. Pimlico, where National Treasure won the Preakness victory, had a death of another horse trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert.

The horse racing industry has faced increased scrutiny in recent years due to concerns over horse welfare and safety. The use of drugs and the breeding of fragile horses for speed has been a major point of contention. Many animal welfare advocates have called for stricter regulations and reforms to protect the horses.

In response to the recent deaths, the New York State Gaming Commission released a statement saying they “remain committed to the health and safety of all horses and jockeys” and will continue to work with industry stakeholders to improve safety measures.

Jockey Javier Castellano, who rode Tiz the Law to victory in the Belmont Stakes, spoke out about the recent deaths. “It’s very tough. I feel very sad for the horses and the connections,” he said. “We need to work together to make the sport safer for the horses and the people involved.”

There have been some positive changes in the industry, such as the adoption of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act, which aims to establish uniform medication and testing standards across the country. The act was signed into law in December 2020 and will take effect in July 2022.

However, there is still much work to be done to ensure the safety and well-being of the horses. The industry must continue to prioritize horse welfare over profit and take proactive steps to prevent injuries and fatalities.

As fans of horse racing, we must also do our part by supporting only those races and events that prioritize horse welfare and safety. We can also advocate for stricter regulations and reforms to protect the horses that bring us so much joy and excitement. Together, we can help create a safer and more humane industry for all involved.

News Source : Stuff

Source Link :Another horse dies at Belmont Park, second fatality in 24 hours after major United States race/