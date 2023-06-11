Dead – Death – Obituary News : Second horse fatality at Belmont Park in 24 hours

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Another Horse Fatality at Belmont Park Raises Concerns Over Racing Safety

The death of another horse at Belmont Park has once again raised concerns over the safety of horse racing in the United States. Mashnee Girl, a 5-year-old mare, sustained a catastrophic injury to her left front leg during a race on Sunday and was subsequently euthanized. This follows the death of Excursionniste, who suffered a similar injury on Saturday during the final race on the Belmont Stakes card.

According to New York Racing Association spokesman Pat McKenna, a necropsy will be performed at Cornell University to determine the cause of Mashnee Girl’s injury. The results will then be analyzed by Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) officials, as well as the New York State equine medical director.

NYRA, HISA, and the New York State Gaming Commission will also review the circumstances surrounding the incident, McKenna said.

Mashnee Girl had three wins in 19 career starts and earnings of $194,065, according to Equibase, the industry database. She was trained by Mark Hennig, who also trained Excursionniste.

The latest death is the fourth at Belmont Park during the spring-summer meet that began on May 4. A total of 1,670 horses have started in 214 races, McKenna said.

This comes amid a spate of horse fatalities at other racetracks across the country. Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, suspended racing operations and moved its meet to Ellis Park after 12 horse fatalities over the past month. And at Pimlico in Baltimore, a horse trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert died before National Treasure’s Preakness victory.

The incidents have reignited the debate over the safety of horse racing and the need for greater regulation and oversight. Critics have long argued that the sport is inherently cruel and dangerous, with horses forced to run at high speeds on hard surfaces and subjected to a variety of drugs and treatments that can have harmful side effects.

Proponents of horse racing, however, argue that the sport is an important part of American culture and tradition, and that steps have been taken in recent years to improve safety and reduce the risk of injury and death.

These steps include the creation of HISA, which was established last year to oversee and regulate horse racing in the US. The organization has the power to set and enforce uniform medication and safety standards across all states, as well as to investigate and penalize those who violate the rules.

Other measures include the use of new technologies such as MRI machines to detect early signs of injury, as well as increased scrutiny of trainers and veterinarians.

Despite these efforts, however, the number of horse fatalities at US racetracks remains stubbornly high, and the latest incidents at Belmont Park and other venues have once again highlighted the need for further reform.

As the debate over the future of horse racing continues, one thing is clear: the safety and well-being of these magnificent animals must be the top priority. Until that goal is achieved, the specter of horse fatalities will continue to haunt the sport, casting a shadow over its future and calling into question its very existence.

News Source : AP

Source Link :Another horse dies at Belmont Park, 2nd fatality in 24 hours after Belmont Stakes/