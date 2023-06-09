Dead – Death – Obituary News : Seinfeld Cast: Then & Now – Who Passed in 34 Years (2023)

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Seinfeld (1989) Cast: Then and Now 2023 Who Passed Away After 34 Years?

Seinfeld has been a cult classic among TV viewers since its premiere in 1989. The show, created by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld, has been a staple of American television for over three decades. The sitcom captures the daily lives of its four main characters, Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer, and their misadventures in New York City. The show’s humor, characters, and quotable lines have made it a pop culture phenomenon.

In 2023, after 34 years of its premiere, the cast of Seinfeld has undergone significant changes. Some actors have continued to work in the entertainment industry while others have passed away. Let’s take a look at the Seinfeld cast then and now.

Jerry Seinfeld (Jerry Seinfeld)

Jerry Seinfeld is the show’s namesake and one of its main stars. He played a fictionalized version of himself and served as the show’s narrator and straight man. Seinfeld has continued to work in the entertainment industry after the show’s finale. He has released several comedy specials, produced and starred in the Netflix series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, and appeared in various films and TV shows.

Jason Alexander (George Costanza)

Jason Alexander played the role of Jerry’s neurotic best friend, George Costanza. After the show’s finale, Alexander continued to act in films, TV shows, and Broadway productions. He has also directed several television shows and served as a voice actor in animated films and TV shows.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Elaine Benes)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus played the role of Elaine Benes, Jerry’s ex-girlfriend, and a successful businesswoman. After Seinfeld, Louis-Dreyfus starred in the critically acclaimed sitcom, Veep, for which she won six Emmy Awards. She has also appeared in various films and TV shows and served as a producer on several projects.

Michael Richards (Cosmo Kramer)

Michael Richards played the role of Cosmo Kramer, Jerry’s eccentric neighbor. After Seinfeld, Richards continued to act in films and TV shows, but his career was overshadowed by a controversial incident in which he made racist remarks during a stand-up comedy routine. Richards has since apologized for his behavior and has returned to the entertainment industry in a limited capacity.

Sadly, there are also members of the Seinfeld cast who have passed away.

Jerry Stiller (Frank Costanza)

Jerry Stiller played the role of George’s father, Frank Costanza. Stiller was a beloved character actor with a career spanning over six decades. He continued to work in the entertainment industry after Seinfeld, appearing in films, TV shows, and stage productions. He passed away in May 2020 at the age of 92.

Len Lesser (Uncle Leo)

Len Lesser played the role of Uncle Leo, Jerry’s uncle. Lesser was a prolific character actor with over 500 film and TV credits to his name. He continued to act in films and TV shows after Seinfeld, but his health declined in his later years. He passed away in February 2011 at the age of 88.

Estelle Harris (Estelle Costanza)

Estelle Harris played the role of George’s overbearing mother, Estelle Costanza. Harris was a veteran character actress with a career spanning over five decades. She continued to work in the entertainment industry after Seinfeld, appearing in several films and TV shows. She passed away in April 2020 at the age of 91.

In conclusion, Seinfeld remains a beloved TV show that has left a lasting impact on the entertainment industry. The cast members have continued to work in the industry, some achieving great success, while others have passed away. However, their contributions to the show and to the world of entertainment will always be remembered.

Seinfeld cast members Seinfeld actors then and now Seinfeld 1989-2023 Seinfeld cast deaths Seinfeld cast legacy

News Source : @choatoday

Source Link :Seinfeld (1989) Cast- Then and Now 2023 Who Passed Away After 34 Years-/