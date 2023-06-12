Dead – Death – Obituary News : Selena’s Age at Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Selena Quintanilla-Pérez: The Queen of Tejano Music

Selena Quintanilla-Pérez was an American singer born on April 16, 1971, in Lake Jackson, Texas. She was the youngest child of a Mexican-American family and was raised in Corpus Christi, Texas. Selena began her music career at a young age, singing in her family’s band, Selena y Los Dinos. She quickly became the lead singer and helped the band achieve success in the Tejano music scene.

The Rise to Fame

In 1987, Selena released her first studio album, Selena, which was well-received. Her popularity continued to grow, and she won the Tejano Music Award for Female Vocalist of the Year nine times in a row. Selena’s success in the male-dominated Tejano music industry was groundbreaking, and she became known as the “Queen of Tejano Music.”

Selena’s music crossed cultural barriers, and she gained a large following among Spanish-speaking and English-speaking fans alike. Her crossover album, Dreaming of You, released in 1995, was a huge success, and she became the first Latina artist to debut at number one on the US Billboard 200 chart.

The Tragic End

On March 31, 1995, Selena’s life was tragically cut short. She was murdered by her manager, Yolanda Saldívar, who had been embezzling money from Selena’s fan club. The news of Selena’s death shocked her fans, and thousands of people attended her public viewing in Corpus Christi.

The impact of Selena’s death was felt not only by her family and fans but also by the music industry. She had become a symbol of hope and inspiration for many, and her death was a loss to the world of music.

The Legacy

Despite her short life, Selena’s legacy lives on. Her music continues to inspire new generations of fans, and her impact on the Tejano music industry is still felt today. In 1997, a biographical film about her life, Selena, was released, starring Jennifer Lopez in the title role.

Her family also established the Selena Foundation, which provides scholarships to students in the Corpus Christi area. The annual Fiesta de la Flor festival is also held in Corpus Christi in Selena’s honor.

Conclusion

Selena Quintanilla-Pérez was a talented and beloved musician whose life was tragically cut short. Her impact on the music industry and the Tejano community is still felt today, more than 25 years after her death. Her legacy serves as a reminder of the power of music to bring people together and inspire hope and joy in the world.

Selena Quintanilla death age When did Selena die? Selena Quintanilla cause of death Remembering Selena’s death anniversary Selena’s legacy and impact after her death

News Source : soapask.com

Source Link :At what age did Selena die?/