Dead – Death – Obituary News : Seminary Student’s Suicide Tragedy

Seminary Student Commits Suicide Due to Study Issues

A seminary student in the remote village of Dhoke Atta in union council Mianwala in Pindigheb town of Attock committed suicide by jumping into a pond on Friday. The 15-year-old Muhammad Tabish was reportedly in distress due to study issues and took his own life.

Distress Over Studies

The police, while quoting the family of the deceased, stated that Tabish was struggling with his studies and was under a lot of pressure. It is not uncommon for students in Pakistan to feel the weight of expectations from their families and society to excel academically. This can lead to immense stress and anxiety, which can be overwhelming for some students.

Tragic Incident

Tabish’s tragic death has left his family and community in shock and mourning. His decision to end his life highlights the need for better mental health support and resources for students in Pakistan. It is important for parents, teachers, and society as a whole to recognize the signs of distress and provide timely help and support before it’s too late.

Importance of Mental Health

Mental health is an important aspect of overall well-being and should not be neglected. In Pakistan, mental health is often stigmatized, and people are hesitant to seek help due to fear of being judged or ostracized. It is crucial to break this taboo and create a safe and supportive environment where people can openly talk about their mental health issues and seek professional help if needed.

Need for Awareness and Support

The government and educational institutions should take proactive measures to raise awareness about mental health and provide counseling services to students. Parents and family members should also play an active role in supporting their children’s mental health and well-being. It is essential to create a culture where mental health is prioritized, and people feel comfortable seeking help without fear of judgment.

Conclusion

The tragic incident of Tabish’s suicide highlights the urgent need for better mental health support and resources in Pakistan. It is time for society to recognize the importance of mental health and work towards creating a safe and supportive environment for those who are struggling. Let us not wait for another tragedy to occur before taking action. Let us prioritize mental health and work towards a healthier and happier society.

News Source : Muhammad Irfan

Source Link :Seminary Student Commits Suicide – UrduPoint/