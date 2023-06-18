Dead – Death – Obituary News : SEMO Track & Field Coach Joey Haines Passes at Age 76

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former SEMO Track & Field Coach Joey Haines dies at age 76

The track and field community is mourning the loss of former Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) track and field coach Joey Haines, who passed away on Sunday, March 21, at the age of 76.

A Legendary Coach

Haines is considered one of the most successful coaches in the history of SEMO. He coached at the university for 27 years and led the men’s and women’s track and field programs to numerous Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) championships and NCAA Division I regional appearances.

During his tenure, Haines coached several All-Americans and OVC champions, including Olympic gold medalist and former world-record holder in the hammer throw, Jud Logan.

Impact on Athletes

Many of Haines’ former athletes credit him with not only shaping their athletic abilities but also helping them become better people.

“He was hard on us, but he also cared about our well-being,” said former SEMO track and field athlete and current assistant coach, Amanda Buhr. “He believed in us even when we didn’t believe in ourselves.”

Former SEMO track and field athlete and current assistant coach, Tyler Terry, echoed Buhr’s sentiments.

“He wasn’t just a coach to us; he was a father figure,” Terry said. “He taught us the importance of hard work, dedication, and perseverance. He was tough, but he always had our best interests at heart.”

Legacy

Haines’ legacy extends beyond the track and field program at SEMO. He was a respected member of the Cape Girardeau community, where he was involved in numerous charitable organizations and served as a mentor to many young people.

“Joey was a fixture in the community,” said former SEMO athletic director and current radio commentator, Don Brubaker. “He was always willing to lend a helping hand and was a positive influence on countless individuals.”

SEMO President Carlos Vargas-Aburto also praised Haines’ impact on the university and the community.

“Joey Haines was a legendary coach, mentor, and community leader,” Vargas-Aburto said. “His dedication to SEMO and the Cape Girardeau community will never be forgotten.”

Final Thoughts

The passing of Joey Haines is a tremendous loss for the SEMO community, the track and field community, and the Cape Girardeau community. His impact on the lives of his athletes and those he mentored will continue to be felt for years to come.

“Joey Haines was a great coach, but he was an even greater person,” Buhr said. “He will be deeply missed.”

Rest in peace, Joey Haines.

Joey Haines Track & Field SEMO Track & Field Coach Joey Haines Obituary SEMO Athletics Southeast Missouri State University

News Source : https://www.kwch.com

Source Link :Former SEMO Track & Field Coach Joey Haines dies at age 76/