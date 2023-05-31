Dead – Death – Obituary News : Senegos’ Mysterious Demise

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Why Do Dragons Age and Die Despite Being Immortal?

Dragons are considered one of the most fascinating creatures in the World of Warcraft universe. They are powerful, majestic, and immortal beings that possess incredible abilities. However, despite their immortality, dragons still age and eventually die. This raises the question: why do dragons age and die despite being immortal?

Immortality and Aging

One of the most prominent gifts of the Titans to the dragonkind was immortality. It means that dragons cannot die from disease or old age and can live for an indefinite period. However, it does not mean that they are immune to the effects of time. Dragons can still age and experience the physical and mental effects of growing old, just like any other living creature.

The Reason Behind Aging

The exact reason behind why dragons age despite being immortal is not entirely clear. Some speculate that it may be due to the Titan’s curse that was placed upon them when they were given immortality. The curse may have made it so that dragons experience the effects of aging, even though they cannot die from it.

Another theory is that aging is a natural process that occurs in all living beings. Even though dragons are immortal, they are still living creatures, and their bodies are subject to the same natural processes as any other living creature. As time passes, their bodies may break down, leading to physical and mental deterioration.

The Dragon Aspects

The Dragon Aspects are the most powerful and revered dragons in Azeroth. They were given incredible powers by the Titans and tasked with protecting the world from various threats. Despite being immortal, the Dragon Aspects do not seem to age at all. Alexstrasza and Nozdormu, two of the oldest Aspects, still appear young and vibrant. This raises the question: why do the Dragon Aspects not age?

One possible explanation is that the Dragon Aspects were given additional gifts by the Titans that allowed them to remain youthful and vibrant. These gifts may have included the ability to regenerate their bodies and minds, keeping them in prime condition despite the passage of time.

The Future of Dragons

It is unclear what the future holds for dragons in the World of Warcraft universe. In Cataclysm, the dragons gave up their mortality for an unknown reason, which may have had an impact on their aging process. However, the Dragon Aspects still appear to be immortal, and it is uncertain if they will ever age or die.

Blizzard may choose to change the lore surrounding dragons and aging in the future. It is possible that they will introduce new elements that explain why dragons age and die despite being immortal. They may also choose to have the Dragon Aspects lose their powers, which could lead to them aging and eventually dying.

Conclusion

Dragons are fascinating creatures that possess incredible powers and abilities. Despite their immortality, they still age and eventually die. The reasons behind their aging process are not entirely clear, but it may be due to the natural processes of living beings or the Titan’s curse. The Dragon Aspects, on the other hand, do not appear to age at all, which may be due to additional gifts from the Titans. The future of dragons in the World of Warcraft universe is uncertain, and it is possible that Blizzard may choose to change the lore surrounding dragons and aging in the future.

News Source : World of Warcraft Forums

Source Link :How did Senegos die? – Story Forum/