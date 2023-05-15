Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sepak Takraw Legend Adnan Saidin Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Malaysia Mourns the Loss of Sepak Takraw Legend Adnan Saidin

On May 15, 2021, Malaysian sepak takraw legend Adnan Saidin passed away at the age of 66. He had been admitted to a private medical center in Alor Setar, suspected of tuberculosis, before being transferred to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (HSB) due to heart problems and a bacterial infection in his lungs. Adnan’s son, Mohd Faizal Adnan, confirmed that his father had been weak before being admitted to the medical center and had fainted while watching sepak takraw on television, a sport he loved deeply.

Adnan was born in Kampung Padang, Tandop, near Alor Setar and started playing sepak takraw at the age of eight. He captained the national team from 1980 to 1986 and the Kedah team from 1976 to 1992. Adnan’s expertise in the sport earned him the title of “King of the Smash” and enabled him to make many fond memories during his almost 20-year career.

One of Adnan’s most memorable moments was facing traditional enemy Thailand in the final of the SEA Games in Jakarta in 1979. His prowess in the sport earned him the title of Asian Player of the Year in 1984 and the Asian Sepak Takraw King in 1986. Adnan’s contributions to the sport were widely celebrated, and his death has left a gaping hole in the Malaysian sepak takraw community.

Adnan is survived by his wife and six children, who are mourning the loss of a beloved husband and father. He will be laid to rest in Kampung Padang after the Zohor prayers. His legacy as a pioneer of Malaysian sepak takraw will be remembered for generations to come.

Sepak takraw is a sport that combines elements of football, volleyball, and gymnastics. It is played with a rattan ball and requires players to use their feet, legs, chest, and head to keep the ball in the air and score points by getting it over a net. The sport originated in Southeast Asia and is popular in countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

Adnan’s passing has not only saddened his family and friends but also the wider Malaysian community, especially those who are passionate about sepak takraw. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of Adnan’s outstanding career.

The Malaysian Sepak Takraw Association (PSM) also issued a statement expressing their condolences and paying tribute to Adnan’s contributions to the sport. They described him as a “sepak takraw icon” and a “true warrior” who had dedicated his life to the sport.

Adnan’s death is a significant loss for the Malaysian sepak takraw community, but his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of players. His passion for the sport and his dedication to honing his skills serve as an example of what can be achieved through hard work and perseverance. As Malaysia mourns the loss of one of its finest athletes, it is certain that Adnan’s memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew him and those who were inspired by his achievements.

News Source : Malay Mail

Source Link :Sepak takraw legend Adnan Saidin dies/