Dead – Death – Obituary News : Serbian School Shooting Claims 10th Victim: Girl Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes Belgrade: A School Shooting Leaves 10 Dead

The peaceful city of Belgrade was shattered on May 3 when a 13-year-old boy took his father’s gun and went on a shooting spree in the Vladislav Ribnikar elementary school. The incident left eight children and a school guard dead, and six students and a teacher injured. The girl who was critically injured in the attack has now died, bringing the death toll to ten. The news has left the country in shock and mourning.

The shooting was the first-ever school shooting in Serbia, and it has prompted the government to take action. The country’s populist government has launched a gun crackdown that includes a one-month amnesty for those who voluntarily hand over unregistered weapons, as well as stricter control of gun owners, a moratorium on new licenses, and prison sentences for possession of illegal guns. However, analysts have warned that similar actions in the past have had limited success.

The tragedy has also triggered calls for action from the public. Tens of thousands of people have marched in protests in Belgrade and other towns and cities, demanding resignations of top officials and a ban on pro-government television stations that air violent content and host war criminals and crime figures. Critics of populist President Aleksandar Vucic say the increasingly authoritarian Serbian leader, who is a former pro-Russian ultranationalist, has contributed to an atmosphere of intolerance in society by fostering hate speech against opponents and taking strict control over mainstream media and state institutions.

Vucic has denied these accusations, but the mounting public pressure over the shootings has led him to consider calling an early election for September in response to the protests. The situation in Serbia remains tense, and the country is grappling with the aftermath of the two mass killings in as many days. On May 4, a 20-year-old randomly fired from an automatic weapon in two villages south of Belgrade, killing eight people and wounding 14.

The incidents have left the country in shock, and the government’s response has been swift. However, many are questioning whether these measures will be enough to prevent similar tragedies from happening in the future. The shootings have highlighted the need for a broader conversation about gun control, mental health, and the rise of extremism in society.

The victims of these senseless acts of violence will never be forgotten. Their families and loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. It is up to all of us to work together to prevent similar tragedies from happening in the future. We must demand accountability from our leaders and take action to create a safer and more peaceful world for all.

Serbian school shooting School violence Gun violence Tragedy in Serbia Mourning for victims

News Source : WGMD

Source Link :Girl wounded in Serbian school shooting has died, bringing death toll to 10 – WGMD/