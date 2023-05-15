Dead – Death – Obituary News : Serbian school shooting death toll now at 10

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Serbian School Shooting Claims 10th Victim

Serbian state television has reported that a young girl who was gravely wounded in a shooting at a school in Belgrade earlier this month has died. This brings the death toll from the tragedy to 10.

The Shooting

The incident occurred on October 11th, when a 15-year-old student opened fire on his classmates at the Eighth Belgrade Gymnasium. The shooter, who has not been named due to his age, killed five students, a teacher, and a school janitor before turning the gun on himself.

Several other students were injured in the attack, including the young girl who has now tragically died from her wounds. The motive for the shooting remains unclear, and investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Reaction and Mourning

The shooting has shocked and saddened the people of Serbia, with many expressing their condolences and sympathy for the victims and their families. The country’s Prime Minister, Ana Brnabic, has declared three days of mourning in honor of those who lost their lives.

Flags have been lowered to half-mast across the country, and candlelit vigils have been held in memory of the victims. Schools and other institutions have also observed a minute of silence in tribute to those who died.

The tragedy has sparked a national conversation about gun control and mental health. Many are calling for stricter laws and regulations to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future, while others are advocating for greater resources and support for those struggling with mental health issues.

The Importance of Community Support

As the country mourns the loss of these young lives, it is important to remember the importance of community support in times of tragedy. The families of the victims are undoubtedly going through a difficult time, and it is up to the rest of us to offer them comfort, compassion, and assistance in any way we can.

Whether it’s through donations to support the families, volunteering time to help with the healing process, or simply offering a listening ear to those who need it, we all have a role to play in helping our communities recover from such devastating events.

Conclusion

The shooting in Belgrade has left a deep scar on the country and its people, but it is important to remember that we are all in this together. By coming together as a community and supporting one another through this difficult time, we can begin to heal and move forward towards a brighter future.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims, and we hope that they can find some comfort and solace in the knowledge that they are not alone in this tragedy.

