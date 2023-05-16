Dead – Death – Obituary News : Serbian school shooting: Death toll rises to 10

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes Serbia: Death Toll Rises to 10 in School Shooting

Serbian state television has reported that a girl who was gravely injured in a school shooting earlier this month has died, bringing the death toll to 10. The shooting took place at the Vladislav Ribnikar elementary school in central Belgrade on May 3, when a 13-year-old boy took his father’s gun and opened fire inside, killing eight children and a school guard, and wounding six students and a teacher.

The girl had been in critical condition since the attack and passed away on Monday morning at a children’s clinic in Belgrade, according to Serbia’s health ministry. She had sustained head injuries as a result of the shooting, and her death has shocked the nation.

This incident marks the first-ever school shooting in Serbia and has left the country reeling. Just a day after the shooting, a 20-year-old went on a rampage, randomly firing from an automatic weapon in two villages south of Belgrade, killing eight people and injuring 14. The two mass killings within such a short span of time have triggered calls for action, with tens of thousands of people taking to the streets in protests across Belgrade and other towns and cities.

The protesters are demanding the resignation of top officials and a ban on pro-government television stations that air violent content and host war criminals and crime figures. Many are also calling for stricter gun control measures, given that the 13-year-old shooter was able to access his father’s gun for the attack.

In response to the tragedy, Serbia’s populist government has launched a gun crackdown that includes a one-month amnesty for those who voluntarily hand over unregistered weapons, as well as stricter control of gun owners, a moratorium on new licenses, and prison sentences for possession of illegal guns. The amnesty period will last until June 8, and police have already reported that citizens have handed over some 13,500 various weapons.

However, critics of populist President Aleksandar Vucic say that he has contributed to an atmosphere of intolerance in society by fostering hate speech against opponents and taking strict control over mainstream media and state institutions. Vucic denies these allegations but has suggested that he might call an early election for September in response to the protests and mounting public pressure over the shootings.

The tragic school shooting and subsequent events have shocked the Serbian nation and sparked a much-needed conversation about gun control measures and the role of government in preventing such tragedies. The loss of innocent lives is a devastating reminder of the need for action and reform, and Serbia must come together to ensure that such incidents never happen again.

News Source : Associated Press

Source Link :Girl wounded in Serbian school shooting has died, bringing death toll to 10/