Dead – Death – Obituary News : Serbian school shooting death toll rises to 10

Mass Shooting in Belgrade Leaves 10 Dead, Sparks Protests and Government Crackdown

A senseless act of violence has left 10 people dead in Belgrade, Serbia. On May 3, a 13-year-old boy walked into the Vladislav Ribnikar elementary school with his father’s gun and opened fire, killing eight children and a school guard, and wounding six students and a teacher. One of the wounded students, a girl who had been in critical condition with head injuries, died on May 17, bringing the death toll to 10.

The shooting shocked Serbia, which had never experienced a school shooting before. But the tragedy did not end there. The following day, a 20-year-old man went on a shooting rampage in two villages south of Belgrade, killing eight people and wounding 14. These two mass killings in as many days sparked outrage and calls for action.

Tens of thousands of people marched in protests in Belgrade and other towns and cities, demanding resignations of top officials and a ban on pro-government television stations that air violent content and host war criminals and crime figures. Serbia’s populist government responded with a gun crackdown that includes a one-month amnesty for those who voluntarily hand over unregistered weapons, as well as stricter control of gun owners, a moratorium on new licenses, and prison sentences for possession of illegal guns.

Police have said that citizens handed over some 13,500 various weapons by May 16. The amnesty period will last until June 8, but analysts have warned that similar actions in the past have had limited success.

Critics of populist President Aleksandar Vucic say that he has contributed to an atmosphere of intolerance in society by fostering hate speech against opponents and taking strict control over mainstream media and state institutions. Vucic, a former pro-Russian ultranationalist, denies these accusations. He has suggested that he might call an early election for September in response to the protests and mounting public pressure over the shootings.

The tragedy in Belgrade has once again highlighted the issue of gun violence and the need for stricter gun control measures. It has also brought attention to the role of political leaders in shaping the social and political environment in which such tragedies can occur. The Serbian government’s response to the shootings, including the gun crackdown and the potential for an early election, will be closely watched in the coming months.

News Source : AP NEWS

Source Link :Serbian state TV: Girl wounded in school shooting has died, bringing death toll to 10/