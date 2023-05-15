Dead – Death – Obituary News : Serge Kimoni’s Death: What Caused His Accident?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Serge Kimoni: Remembering the Belgian Footballer Who Passed Away in a Tragic Accident

The Belgian football community is in mourning following the tragic passing of Serge Kimoni, a former defender who played for Seraing and Club Brugge in the 1980s and 1990s. Kimoni died on Saturday at the age of 58 after being involved in a car accident. The news of his death has shocked and saddened many people, who remember him as a passionate and loyal player who gave his best for his clubs and country.

Early Career and Achievements

Serge Kimoni was born in Petit-Rechain, near Verviers, and started his football career at RFC Sérésien, which later became Seraing. He debuted in the first division in the early 1980s and became a regular starter. He was also capped once by the Belgian national team in 1986. Kimoni’s physical and aggressive style of play made him a force to be reckoned with, and he quickly gained a reputation as a tough defender.

In 1984, Kimoni helped Seraing finish sixth in the league, and in 1988 and 1990, he won two league titles with Club Brugge. He also reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Cup in 1988, losing to Espanyol on penalties. Throughout his career, Kimoni played for various French clubs and teams in the Liège region, and he ended his career in 2005 in Pétange (Luxembourg).

Remembering Serge Kimoni

The details of the car accident that claimed Kimoni’s life have not been disclosed to the public yet. However, it is confirmed that he passed away due to the accident. Kimoni was widely recognized and respected among football fans in the Verviers region. He was known for his smile, his kindness, and his passion for football.

After his playing career, Kimoni became a coach and worked for Seraing Athlétique and RFC Liège, among others. Many people paid tribute to him on social media, remembering him as not only a talented football player but also as a genuinely good-hearted person.

Kimoni’s sudden death has deeply saddened the football community, and his legacy in Belgian football will be remembered for years to come. May he rest in peace.

News Source : Wealthy Peeps

Source Link :Serge Kimoni Accident – What Happened To Him? Cause Of Death/