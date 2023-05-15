Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Serge Kimoni’s Fatal Accident: What We Know About the Cause of Death and Case Details”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Serge Kimoni: Remembering a Football Legend

Introduction

The Belgian football community is mourning the loss of Serge Kimoni, a former defender who played for Seraing and Club Brugge in the 1980s and 1990s. Kimoni passed away on Saturday at the age of 58 after being involved in a car accident. In this article, we will take a closer look at his career and legacy.

The Early Years

Serge Kimoni was born in Petit-Rechain, near Verviers, and started his football career at RFC Sérésien, which later became Seraing. He debuted in the first division in the early 1980s and quickly became a regular starter. He was also capped once by the Belgian national team in 1986.

Club Successes

Kimoni’s physical and aggressive style of play made him a valuable asset to any team. He moved to Club Brugge, where he won two league titles in 1988 and 1990. He also helped the team reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Cup in 1988, losing to Espanyol on penalties.

The Legacy of Serge Kimoni

After his playing career, Kimoni became a coach and worked for Seraing Athlétique and RFC Liège, among others. He was widely recognized and respected among football fans in the Verviers region. He was known for his smile, his kindness, and his passion for football. Many fans and former teammates paid tribute to him on social media.

The Tragic Accident

Serge Kimoni’s cause of death was pronounced to be a road accident. However, details about the accident have yet to be disclosed. His sudden passing has deeply saddened the football community, and many of his friends and fans express their grief and remember him as not only a talented football player but also as a genuinely good-hearted person.

Conclusion

Serge Kimoni was a passionate and loyal player who gave his best for his clubs and country. His legacy will live on in Belgian football, and he will always be remembered as a true football legend. May he rest in peace, leaving behind cherished memories and a lasting impact on the game.

Serge Kimoni death cause Details of Serge Kimoni accident What happened to Serge Kimoni? Serge Kimoni case update Serge Kimoni fatal accident investigation

News Source : Surprise Sports

Source Link :Serge Kimoni Accident – What Happened To Him? Cause Of Death And Case Details/