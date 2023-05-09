Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sergeant’s Death Due to Illness

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Rip Paul Keegan: A Tribute to the Bravely Fought Garda Sergeant

The passing of Garda Sergeant Paul Keegan has left a profound impact on his colleagues, friends, and family. He battled an illness with unwavering courage and strength before passing away peacefully at St. Brigid’s Hospice in the Curragh. Paul’s contribution to society as a dedicated Garda Sergeant and his commitment to learning and self-improvement are recognized and celebrated by many.

Remembering Paul Keegan

Paul Keegan’s work ethic was unparalleled, and he consistently strived to improve his problem-solving skills and analytical literacy. His advanced training in Excel and his ability to deliver operational solutions after consulting with his team was a testament to his commitment to excellence.

Paul Keegan’s engineering and business-related school background was the perfect preparation for his role as a product owner. He was a valuable asset to his team and a respected member of the Garda Siochana, Dublin.

Paul Keegan’s Passing

Paul Keegan passed away after a prolonged illness, leaving behind his beloved wife Ciara, their children Eamon, Erica, and Mallaidh, and his extended family and friends. His funeral will be held at St. Coca’s Church in Kilcock, where he will be laid to rest.

The family has requested that only family flowers be sent, and those who wish to donate can do so to Little Blue Heroes, a foundation that supports seriously ill children.

Tributes to Paul Keegan

The news of Paul Keegan’s passing has left many heartbroken. Tributes from loved ones poured in, highlighting his exceptional sense of humor, kind-hearted nature, and unwavering dedication to his work and family.

Kilcock GAA paid their respects, extending their deepest sympathies to the Keegan and Brooks families, stating that Paul will never be forgotten.

In Conclusion

Paul Keegan’s passing has left a significant void in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. His bravery and commitment to his work and family are an inspiration to many. May his soul rest in peace, and may his family find comfort in the outpouring of love and support from those who knew him.

News Source : Surprise Sports

Source Link :Garda Sergeant Died Of Illness/