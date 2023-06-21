Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sergey Sergeevich Karshkov: A Controversial Businessman

Sergey Sergeevich Karshkov, a Russian businessman, was born on October 14, 1980, in Bryansk, Russia. He is best known as the co-founder of two online bookmakers, 1xBet and 1xStavka. However, his name has been associated with criminal activities, leading to criminal proceedings against him and his partners. In 2021, the Investigative Committee of Russia announced that Karshkov, Roman Semiokhin, and Dmitry Kazorin were wanted for crimes related to financing Russian military aggression and terrorism and laundering money obtained through criminal means.

Biography

Karshkov, together with Roman Semiokhin and Dmitry Kazorin, launched the 1xBet and 1xStavka projects in 2014. These online bookmakers quickly gained popularity, and by 2019, their income was estimated at $715 million. However, their success was short-lived, as law enforcement agencies opened criminal proceedings against them in 2021. Karshkov and his partners were accused of financing Russian military aggression and terrorism and laundering money obtained through criminal means.

Controversies

Karshkov’s name has been associated with controversies and criminal activities. He and his partners have been accused of financing Russian military aggression and terrorism and laundering money obtained through criminal means. These allegations have led to criminal proceedings against them and their subsequent placement on the wanted list by the Investigative Committee of Russia. Karshkov’s name also appears on the Peacemaker resource, where he is accused of crimes related to financing Russian military aggression and terrorism and money laundering.

Death Rumors

On June 20, 2023, Toonbox General Producer Pavel Muntyan announced on Facebook that Karshkov had died. According to Muntyan, Karshkov had gone to Switzerland for a checkup, which led to his death. However, the news of Karshkov’s death has not been confirmed, and some people speculate that it might be a rumor.

Conclusion

Sergey Sergeevich Karshkov, the co-founder of 1xBet and 1xStavka, is a controversial businessman whose name has been associated with criminal activities. He and his partners have been accused of financing Russian military aggression and terrorism and laundering money obtained through criminal means. Although there are rumors of his death, it has not been confirmed. Karshkov’s legacy will always be tarnished by the allegations of criminal activities against him and his partners.

