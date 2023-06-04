Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sergio Calderon, ‘Pirates’ Star, Dies at 77

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Pirates of the Caribbean Actor Sergio Calderon Passes Away at 77

The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of Sergio Calderon, a popular Mexican-American actor who passed away on May 31, 2017, at the age of 77. Calderon, who featured in many Hollywood blockbusters such as “Men in Black” and “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End,” passed away peacefully in Los Angeles due to natural causes.

A Career Spanning Six Decades

Calderon’s successful career spanned over six decades and included more than 40 Hollywood movies. He made his debut on the big screen back in 1970 with “The Bridge in the Jungle,” which was shot in his native country, Mexico. He then moved to Los Angeles to establish himself in the American movie industry.

Some of the notable movies that Calderon starred in include “The Revengers,” “The Children of Sanchez,” “Old Gringo,” “The Missing,” and “Little Fockers.” In 1983, he appeared as Malavida Valdese on the premiere episode of “The A-Team.”

Best Known for Pirates of the Caribbean

Calderon is probably best known for his role as Captain Vallenueva in the third installment of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise, “At World’s End.” He played alongside Johnny Depp and Keira Knightley in the 2007 blockbuster hit.

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times newspaper, Calderon revealed that he loved to play villainous characters. He said, “I love to play those types of characters because people really hate me. They tell me in the streets how much they hate me. But to me, that is my success. Because that means I was able to convince people with what I performed.”

A Beloved Actor

Calderon was loved by his fans, who appreciated his incredible acting skills. He said, “If I can make them cry and I can make them laugh, then maybe I’m a good actor.” Calderon is survived by his wife, Karen Dakin, and his children Patrick and Johanna.

A Final Farewell to a Talented Actor

The entertainment industry has lost a talented actor, Sergio Calderon. His fans will always remember him for his incredible acting skills and his amazing ability to bring villainous characters to life. Calderon will be missed, but his legacy will live on through his many movies and the memories he leaves behind.

Kim Kardashian Bans Her Kids From Internet to ‘Protect’ Them When Kanye Has His Outburst

In other news, Kim Kardashian has reportedly banned her kids from using the internet to protect them from Kanye West’s outbursts. According to sources, Kardashian is worried that her husband’s controversial statements on social media could harm their children. The couple shares four kids, namely North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Kardashian has always been protective of her children and has previously spoken out about the importance of keeping them safe from the public eye. She has made it clear that she wants her kids to have a normal childhood, away from the media spotlight.

West has been in the news recently for his controversial tweets and statements, which have caused a stir in the entertainment industry. Kardashian is reportedly worried that her kids could be exposed to negative comments about their father, and she wants to shield them from any potential harm.

While some fans are applauding Kardashian for her efforts to protect her kids, others are criticizing her for being too controlling. However, the reality star is confident that she is doing the right thing for her family and will continue to put her children’s safety first.

The entertainment industry is always full of surprises, and these two stories show just how unpredictable it can be. From the loss of a beloved actor to the protective measures taken by a concerned mother, the world of entertainment continues to captivate and inspire us.

Sergio Calderon Pirates of the Caribbean Pirates of the Caribbean actor dies Sergio Calderon death Sergio Calderon career Sergio Calderon filmography

News Source : AceShowbiz Team

Source Link :‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star Sergio Calderon Died at 77/