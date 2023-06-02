Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sergio Calderon, ‘Pirates’ star, dies at 77

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Introduction

Bill Nighy is a British actor who is best known for his role in the Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End. He has appeared in numerous films, television shows, and stage productions throughout his career. Nighy is regarded as one of the most versatile actors of his generation, and his performances have earned him critical acclaim and a loyal fan following. In this article, we will explore the life and career of Bill Nighy.

Early Life and Career

Bill Nighy was born on December 12, 1949, in Caterham, Surrey, England. His father was a garage owner, and his mother was a nurse. Nighy attended John Fisher School in Purley, where he developed an interest in acting. After completing his education, he worked as a messenger for a London advertising agency.

Nighy’s first acting role was in a 1976 episode of the television series Play for Today. He then appeared in several television shows, including The Professionals and Bergerac. In 1981, he made his film debut in the movie Eye of the Needle. Nighy continued to work on stage productions and television shows throughout the 1980s and 1990s.

Career Breakthrough

In 1997, Nighy appeared in the science-fiction comedy Men in Black. He played the role of an alien who disguises himself as a human and tries to cross the U.S.-Mexico border. Nighy’s performance was praised by critics, and he became a fan favorite. He also appeared in the sequel Men in Black II in 2002.

Nighy’s career breakthrough came in 2003 when he played the role of Billy Mack in the romantic comedy Love Actually. He played a washed-up rock star who is trying to make a comeback with a Christmas song. Nighy’s performance was widely praised, and he won several awards for his role.

Pirates of the Caribbean

Nighy’s most famous role came in 2007 when he played the role of Davy Jones in the movie Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End. He played a half-man, half-octopus creature who is the captain of the Flying Dutchman. Nighy’s performance was widely praised, and he was nominated for several awards.

Other Movies

Nighy has appeared in several other movies throughout his career. He played the role of Rufus Scrimgeour in the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 movie. He also appeared in the action-comedy movie Hot Fuzz in 2007. In 2010, he played the role of Minister of Magic Rufus Scrimgeour in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1.

Nighy has also appeared in several television shows throughout his career. He played the role of MI5 agent Johnny Worricker in the television movie trilogy Worricker. He also appeared in the British television show State of Play.

Personal Life

Nighy is known for being a private person and has not revealed much about his personal life. He has been in a long-term relationship with actress Diana Quick since the 1980s. The couple has a daughter named Mary.

Conclusion

Bill Nighy is one of the most talented actors of his generation. He has appeared in numerous movies, television shows, and stage productions throughout his career. Nighy is known for his versatile performances and has won several awards for his work. He is best known for his role in the Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End movie. Despite his success, Nighy remains a private person and has not revealed much about his personal life.

Sergio Calderon Pirates of the Caribbean actor Hollywood tribute

News Source : Mid-day

Source Link :'Pirates Of The Caribbean' star Sergio Calderon passes away at 77/