Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sergio Rico: Death Hoax or Alive? PSG Goalkeeper Update 2023

Sergio Rico’s Death Rumors: Is He Dead or Alive?

The internet is abuzz with rumors of the death of Sergio Rico, a well-known Spanish professional footballer. Reports suggest that he was involved in a horse accident, which has led to widespread speculation about his condition. In this article, we will delve deeper into the rumors and try to find out the truth behind them.

Who is Sergio Rico?

Sergio Rico Gonzalez is a Spanish professional football player, currently playing as a goalkeeper for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain. He was born on September 1, 1993, and started his career at Sevilla. He has won the Europa League twice and has appeared in 170 competitive matches.

Is Sergio Rico Dead or Alive?

As per the rumors, Sergio Rico has passed away. However, these rumors are completely false. Sergio Rico is alive and well, and his death news is nothing but a baseless rumor.

His death rumors started circulating after he was involved in a horse accident near the southern Spanish city of Seville on May 28, 2023. The accident left him with a head injury, and he was hospitalized for treatment. However, it is confirmed that he is still alive and his treatment is ongoing.

Messages of Support for Sergio Rico

After the accident, several clubs and players have sent messages of support for the Spanish goalkeeper. The incident has shocked the football community, and everyone is hoping for his speedy recovery.

Conclusion

It is clear that Sergio Rico is not dead, and his death rumors are fake. He is currently undergoing treatment for a head injury after a horse accident. We wish him a speedy recovery and hope to see him back on the field soon.

