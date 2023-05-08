Dead – Death – Obituary News : Seth Rogen’s Dog Zelda Passes Away: Farewell to Our Girl

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Seth Rogen Pays Tribute to Late Dog Zelda

Canadian comedian and actor, Seth Rogen, shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram that his family dog, Zelda, had died last week aged 13. Rogen referred to Zelda as their family’s ‘perfect girl’ and posted a carousel of pictures of the furry family member with his wife, actress Lauren Miller Rogen, 41. In the emotional tribute, the couple explained in detail the beautiful relationship they had built with Zelda over the years. They said, “We said goodbye to our perfect girl Zelda on Thursday, May 4th. She was almost 14 years old. She was truly the most special, magical creature. She taught us about love, resilience, strength, and kindness. We loved her more than words can describe.”

Zelda had her own Twitter account, which currently has almost 3,000 followers, and often posted updates about Seth and Lauren’s latest films. The couple also mentioned that Zelda was “judgemental” when it came to humans, and anyone she loved had really “earned their spot.” In 2021, Seth made a special video paying tribute to Zelda, who had just turned 11 at the time, which featured adorable highlights of family videos with her. He said, “There are few creatures that one could consider perfect. Zelda, my sweet, wonderful, cavalier King Charles spaniel, is one of them.”

Family and friends sent their condolences, with writer, comic, and actress Mindy Kaling saying, “Zelda was the best. So sorry to hear this.” A neighbour of Seth and Lauren’s said, “You used to live near us in West Hollywood, and we would see you walking her. She was the cutest thing ever.” Seth even modelled a cigarette lighter caddy after Zelda, which was sold by luxury Canadian brand SSense until the item was sold out due to popularity.

Losing a pet is never easy, but Seth and Lauren’s tribute to Zelda shows just how much they loved her and how much she meant to their family. Her legacy will undoubtedly live on through the memories they shared, and the love they had for her will never fade. Rest in peace, Zelda.

