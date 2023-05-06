Dead – Death – Obituary News : Seventh Horse Dies in 10 Days Due to Freezing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Another Tragic Horse Death at Churchill Downs: Freezing Point Becomes the Seventh Victim

Churchill Downs, the iconic venue that hosts the Kentucky Derby, has recently been in the news for all the wrong reasons. On Saturday, May 1st, another horse died at the track, becoming the seventh victim in a string of tragic incidents. Freezing Point, a 50-1 long shot, was the latest casualty, and the second horse to die on that fateful day.

The incident occurred during the eighth race of the day, when Freezing Point suddenly pulled up along the back stretch of the dirt track. The horse had just left the chute and took a bad step near the six-furlong marker, forcing jockey Corey Lanerie to pull up sharply. The scene was captured by TV cameras, and the footage showed Lanerie dismounting as the equine ambulance rushed to the scene.

Unfortunately, Freezing Point’s injuries were too severe, and he had to be euthanized. The news was announced by NBC announcers on the national Derby broadcast, leaving viewers shocked and saddened. Freezing Point’s death was a tragic reminder of the dangers that horses face on the track, despite the best efforts of their trainers and jockeys.

Freezing Point’s trainer, Joe Lejzerowicz, expressed his sadness over the loss of his beloved horse. “I have to look at the replay, and I don’t want to be rude, but this is my best friend,” he said in a text to The Courier Journal. “He was bumped and had taken a bad step.” Lejzerowicz’s sorrow was shared by the entire racing community, which has been grappling with the spate of horse deaths at Churchill Downs.

The recent string of fatalities has raised questions about the safety of horse racing and the measures being taken to protect the animals. Churchill Downs has been under scrutiny for its track conditions and the use of drugs in horse racing. The track has responded by implementing new safety protocols, including increased veterinary inspections and stricter drug testing.

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has also taken steps to address the issue, introducing new regulations that require trainers to report any injuries or illnesses to their horses within 24 hours. The Commission has also increased the number of veterinarians on duty during races and stepped up its drug-testing efforts.

Despite these efforts, the number of horse deaths at Churchill Downs remains alarming. Freezing Point’s death was the seventh such incident at the track since January 1st, 2021, and the second on Derby day. Earlier in the day, Chloe’s Dream, a three-year-old filly, was euthanized following a right front knee injury in the day’s second race.

The deaths of these horses have sparked outrage among animal welfare activists, who have long been critical of horse racing. They argue that the sport is inherently cruel and puts the animals at risk of injury and death. They have called for an end to horse racing or, at the very least, stricter regulations to protect the animals.

The racing industry, however, maintains that the sport is safe and that the horses are well-cared for. They argue that accidents can happen in any sport and that horse racing has made significant strides in improving safety over the years. They also point out that the horses are a vital part of the industry and that banning horse racing would have severe economic consequences.

The debate over horse racing’s safety and ethics is likely to continue, but one thing is clear: the recent spate of horse deaths at Churchill Downs is a tragedy that cannot be ignored. The horses that died were not just statistics; they were living beings with personalities, quirks, and dreams. Their deaths have left a void in the racing world and a sense of sadness that will linger for a long time.

As racing fans and animal lovers, we must demand that more be done to protect the horses that bring us so much joy and excitement. We must support efforts to improve safety and welfare in horse racing and hold those responsible for the horses’ care accountable for their actions. Only then can we ensure that no more horses suffer the same fate as Freezing Point and Chloe’s Dream.

