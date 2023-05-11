Dead – Death – Obituary News : Seventh Kota student dies by suicide this year

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes Again: 15-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Found Dead in Kota Hostel Room

A 15-year-old NEET aspirant from Uttar Pradesh was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his hostel room in Kota on Thursday, in what is the second suspected suicide case in four days in the coaching hub. The incident highlights the immense pressure and stress that students face while preparing for competitive exams.

Dhanesh Kumar Sharma, a resident of Khurja town in Bulandshahr district, had come to Kota only a month ago and was preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) at a coaching centre. According to the police, the Class 11 student had his dinner and retired to his room on Wednesday night, but did not respond to repeated phone calls from his worried parents. They asked a boy from their town who resided in Kota to check on their son. The boy and the hostel warden broke into Dhanesh Sharma’s room on Thursday morning and found him hanging from the ceiling fan hook.

While homesickness and stress from studies appear to be the reasons behind the extreme step, no suicide note has been recovered from his room, and the actual reason behind his death will be ascertained, according to Circle Officer DSP Shankar Lal. The body is at a mortuary and will be sent for a post-mortem examination after his parents arrive.

Kota, also known as the coaching hub of India, has been in the news for the rising number of suicides of students who come to the city to prepare for competitive exams. At least seven students studying in various coaching centres in Kota have died allegedly by suicide so far this year, besides a student who attempted self-immolation and was rescued. Last year, 15 coaching students died by suicide in the city.

The pressure to perform and excel in exams like NEET-UG, JEE, and others is immense, and students often feel overwhelmed by the expectations placed on them. The coaching industry in Kota is a multi-billion dollar business, and more than 2.25 lakh students are estimated to be taking classes in various coaching centres in the city this academic session to crack entrance exams of medical and engineering colleges. However, the high fees, long hours of study, and the lack of emotional and psychological support take a toll on the mental health of students, who often suffer from anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues.

The recent incidents of suicide in Kota have once again brought to the fore the urgent need to address the mental health crisis among students. While the government has announced several measures to address the issue, including setting up a 24×7 helpline for students and launching a mental health programme for students in schools and colleges, more needs to be done to ensure that students receive the support and guidance they need to cope with the challenges of competitive exams.

Parents, too, need to be more aware of the mental health of their children and provide them with a supportive and nurturing environment. They should not put undue pressure on their children to excel in exams and should encourage them to pursue their passions and interests.

In conclusion, the tragic death of Dhanesh Kumar Sharma and other students in Kota is a wake-up call for all of us to take the issue of mental health among students seriously. We need to work together to create a more supportive and empathetic society that values the well-being of its youth and enables them to fulfill their potential without compromising their mental health.

