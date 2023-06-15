Dead – Death – Obituary News : Several Migrants Die, 100 Rescued as Boat Sinks off Greece

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

At Least 78 Migrants Die in Greek Boat Tragedy

At least 78 migrants died after their fishing boat sank off the Peloponnese, Greece’s coastguard said on Wednesday. The vessel capsized in the Ionian Sea in international waters, with 100 people rescued in an operation complicated by strong winds. The coastguard commented that the number of missing could be in the hundreds, with fears that the death toll could rise much higher. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) noted that initial reports suggested that up to 400 people were aboard the boat, the nationality of whom was not immediately disclosed. It was believed that the migrants had left Libya and were heading for Italy.

The Greek migration ministry will begin looking for accommodation for those rescued once they have been processed by the coastguard to determine their gender and nationality. The ministry source said that the number of missing was expected to be very high. The IOM had until Wednesday listed 48 migrants missing in the eastern Mediterranean so far this year, compared to 378 a year earlier. The worst migrant tragedy in Greece was in June 2016 when at least 320 people were listed as dead or missing.

Greece, along with Italy and Spain, has been one of the main landing points for tens of thousands of people seeking to reach Europe from Africa and the Middle East. It has also faced an increase in crossing attempts from Turkey on southern routes near the Cyclades islands and toward the Peloponnese peninsula, as migrants hope to avoid patrols in the northern Aegean Sea. Rescue operations are common, but last month the Greek government came under international pressure over video footage reportedly showing the forceful expulsion of migrants who were set adrift at sea. Greece and other EU member states on the southern and southeastern rim of the bloc say they are being unfairly tasked with managing arrivals of undocumented migrants.

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou has stated that she will visit the port of Kalamata later on Wednesday to confer with senior officials on the rescue and accommodation response. Along with navy vessels, the rescue operation included an army plane and helicopter as well as six other boats that were in the area. Greek media reported that almost 30 people have been taken to the port’s hospital, although the coastguard has limited the number to just four. The coastguard said a surveillance plane with Europe’s Frontex agency had spotted the boat on Tuesday afternoon but the passengers had refused any help. None of the passengers were wearing life jackets.

Television footage showed emergency tents being set up at Kalamata. Also on Wednesday, a sailing boat in distress carrying around 80 migrants off Crete was rescued by a coastguard patrol and towed to port, according to Greece’s port police.

