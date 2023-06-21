Dead – Death – Obituary News : Severe Turbulence Causes Massive Plane Drop

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Introduction

Jade Crosland, a 31-year-old passenger, recently shared her experience on a British Airways flight from Singapore to London. She was traveling with her baby when the plane encountered severe turbulence, causing panic and fear among the passengers.

The Turbulence

According to Crosland, the turbulence was the worst she had experienced in five years of flying. It lasted for approximately 45 minutes and was so severe that passengers were thrown from their seats. Crosland struggled to keep her baby safe as the plane shook violently. She said, “I was holding onto my baby for dear life. It was a terrifying experience.”

The Panic

The turbulence caused panic among the passengers, with many screaming and crying. Crosland described the scene as chaotic, with drinks and food flying everywhere. The flight attendants were also thrown around the cabin, and some were injured during the turbulence.

The Aftermath

After the turbulence subsided, Crosland said that the passengers were left shaken and scared. The flight attendants did their best to calm everyone down and check for injuries. Crosland praised the crew for their professionalism and care during the ordeal.

The Importance of Safety

The incident highlights the importance of safety during flights. Turbulence can be unpredictable and dangerous, and passengers should always follow the instructions of the flight crew. Crosland emphasized the need for airlines to ensure that their staff are well-trained to handle emergencies and provide support to passengers.

The Impact on Passengers

Experiencing severe turbulence can have a lasting impact on passengers, particularly those with a fear of flying. Crosland shared that she has been left feeling anxious and nervous about flying again. She said, “It’s going to take a while for me to get over this. I don’t know if I’ll ever feel comfortable flying again.”

Conclusion

The experience of Jade Crosland and other passengers on British Airways flight BA12 highlights the importance of safety and emergency procedures during flights. While turbulence can be frightening, passengers can take comfort in knowing that well-trained crew members are there to support and care for them. Crosland’s story serves as a reminder that flying can be unpredictable, but it is still a safe mode of transportation when proper measures are taken.

News Source : Dailystar.co.uk

Source Link :Mum 'thought she would die' as BA plane did 'massive drop' in severe turbulence/