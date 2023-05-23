Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sex offender Rolf Harris dies at 93

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Fall of Rolf Harris: From Beloved TV Presenter to Convicted Sexual Offender

The Charges and Conviction

Rolf Harris, an Australian-born TV presenter, musician, and artist, was a household name loved by families for decades. However, in June 2014, he was convicted of a string of indecent assaults, including one on an eight-year-old autograph hunter, two on girls in their early teens, and a series of abuses against his daughter’s friend over 16 years. In total, he was found guilty of 12 assaults that took place between 1968 and 1986 and was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison.

The Clearing of Unconnected Historical Sex Offences and Overturned Conviction

In May 2017, Harris was cleared of four unconnected historical sex offences that he had denied. Later that year, one of the 12 indecent assault convictions was overturned by the Court of Appeal. Despite this, Harris had already spent less than three years in prison and was released on license from HMP Stafford on May 19, 2017.

Operation Yewtree and Celebrity Scalp

Harris was the biggest celebrity to be caught by detectives from high-profile sex crime investigation Operation Yewtree. He was the second person to be convicted under the national inquiry, which was set up following abuse claims against late DJ and entertainer Jimmy Savile.

Revocation of Honours

In light of his conviction, Harris had his 2012 Bafta fellowship removed and was stripped of his CBE. He also had Australian honors taken away. Harris had been made an MBE in the 1960s, an OBE a decade later, and a CBE in 2006 – the year after he painted the late queen’s 80th birthday portrait. The decision to revoke an honor must be recommended by the Honours and Appointments Secretariat to the Forfeiture Committee and approved by the sovereign.

Conclusion

The fall of Rolf Harris from beloved TV presenter to convicted sexual offender shocked the world. His crimes and subsequent conviction highlight the importance of holding even the most famous and respected individuals accountable for their actions and the need to protect children and vulnerable individuals from abuse.

Rolf Harris death Convicted sex offender Rolf Harris Rolf Harris controversy Rolf Harris trial Rolf Harris prison sentence

News Source : Rosie Lewis

Source Link :Convicted sex offender Rolf Harris dead at 93/