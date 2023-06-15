Dead – Death – Obituary News : Seymour Stein’s Cause of Death: Co-Founder of Sire Records

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Seymour Stein: Co-Founder of Sire Records

Seymour Stein, a renowned businessman and music manager, passed away on April 2 at the age of 80 after battling an illness for a long time. The music industry paid tribute to Stein for his significant contributions and achievements. Jerry Harrison, a famous guitarist, described him as a “truly unique and remarkable record player” and recognized his foresight and conviction to let musicians make their own decisions.

A Pioneer in the Music Industry

Stein was born on April 18, 1942, and started his music career at King Records before joining Billboard in 1958. In 1966, he joined Red Bird Records, and a year later, he co-founded Sire Productions with producer Richard Gottehrer. Sire Records rose to fame in the 1970s and eventually partnered with Warner Bros. Records in 1977. They became effective with more artists in the United States and Canada, and while Elektra Records joined the marketing for them in 1994, Seymour Stein became president of the latter. Stein played an important role in introducing various repertoire to the market, and Sire Records published several compilation albums.

Contributions to the Music Industry

Stein was instrumental in recognizing punk and new wave artists and signing them with Sire Records. His sound and vision were unique and helped launch the careers of many artists. Steve Stevens, guitarist for the band Billy Idol, shared a photo of Stein on social media and expressed his gratitude for believing in punk and new wave artists and signing them with Sire Records. Chris Stein, Blondie’s co-founder and bassist, expressed his sadness and shared his last memory of seeing Seymour at a Blondie show in Los Angeles in 2019.

Legacy and Achievements

Seymour Stein’s legacy and achievements in the music industry are remarkable. He was a true pioneer who recognized the potential of punk and new wave music and helped launch the careers of many artists. He was known for his foresight, conviction, and trust in his instincts, which allowed artists to make their own decisions. Stein was a visionary who introduced various repertoire to the market and published several compilation albums. He co-founded Sire Records, which rose to fame in the 1970s and eventually partnered with Warner Bros. Records in 1977.

Final Thoughts

Seymour Stein’s contribution to the music industry will always be remembered. He was a true pioneer and visionary who recognized the potential of punk and new wave music and helped launch the careers of many artists. His sound and vision were unique, and he played an important role in introducing various repertoire to the market. Stein’s foresight, conviction, and trust in his instincts allowed artists to make their own decisions and create their own music. He will be missed but his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of music enthusiasts and professionals.

