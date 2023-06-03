Dead – Death – Obituary News : SGSITS student Deepti Mandaloi commits suicide after failing in 5 subjects.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Recently, the news of a student from Indore went viral on the internet. Deepti Mandalai, a first-year electrical engineering student at Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Science and Technology (SGSITS), was found hanging from her bedroom on Thursday morning. This incident has shocked everyone, and people are searching for more information about this viral case.

According to the police, Deepti committed suicide because she was despondent after failing her first semester exam with five failing grades. She lived at SGSITS College’s Sarojini Naidu Girls Hostel. In all five issues that she wrote down in her diary, Deepti got ATKT, which probably led her to commit suicide due to depression.

However, the investigation and autopsy will reveal the truth about the situation. According to the farewell note she allegedly wrote herself, she had trouble getting her engineering degree in English because she studied in Hindi until class 12. SGSITS also offers Engineering in Hindi. Also, since the college has students from different backgrounds, the medium of instruction in the first year is a mixture of Hindi and English.

After examining her phone and other items, the girl may have had more issues popping up. Her roommate said that Deepti was behaving normally and was not showing any symptoms of depression. Even today, she continued to interact normally with others. At around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Deepti’s roommate found the door locked when she returned to the room. She peeked out the door and saw that Deepti had already hanged herself.

The incident has raised concerns about the mental health of students. It is essential to provide adequate support and counseling services to students who are struggling with academic pressure and other issues. The educational institutions must identify the warning signs early and take necessary steps to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

Moreover, the incident has also highlighted the need to provide education in the language that the students are comfortable with. Language should not be a barrier for students to pursue their dreams and careers. Educational institutions should offer courses in multiple languages to cater to the diverse needs of students.

In conclusion, Deepti Mandalai’s suicide is a tragic incident that has shocked everyone. It is essential to provide adequate support and counseling services to students who are struggling with academic pressure and other issues. Educational institutions should also offer courses in multiple languages to cater to the diverse needs of students. Let’s hope that this incident will raise awareness and lead to positive changes in the education system.

News Source : HIS Education

Source Link :Who was Deepti Mandaloi? SGSITS Student commits suicide after failing in 5 subjects/