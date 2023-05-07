Dead – Death – Obituary News : Shabbir Rana: Age, Family, Wife, Children & Death Cause

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Shabbir Rana: A Veteran Actor of Pakistani Entertainment Industry

The entertainment industry in Pakistan is mourning the loss of veteran actor, Shabbir Rana, who passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Taking a closer look at Shabbir Rana’s biography and family tree will help you gain a greater understanding of the actor.

Actor Shabbir Rana Biography

Shabbir Rana was born in 1952 in Pakistan. He started his career as an actor in the 1980s and continued to work in the industry until his untimely demise. He had a long and illustrious career in the entertainment industry, spanning several decades.

Shabbir appeared in numerous television dramas and films, earning critical acclaim for his performances. Some of his most notable projects include Jackson Heights, Ab Kar Meri Rafugari, and Qaid e Tanhai. He also starred in the Lollywood film Moor, which was a critical and commercial success.

He had a unique ability to bring his characters to life, infusing them with depth and nuance. His performances were always nuanced and authentic, and he had an incredible range that allowed him to tackle a wide variety of roles.

Actor Shabbir Rana Age

Born in 1954, Shabbir Rana was 69 years old at the time of his passing.

Actor Shabbir Rana Family

Shabbir Rana married Afroz Shah and had two sons. Azlan Shah, his youngest son, is a popular YouTuber and model. The name of his daughter-in-law is Warisha Javed Khan.

Cause of Death

The cause of Shabbir Rana’s death was reportedly cardiac issues, which he had been battling for some time. His family had been providing him with the best medical care possible, but unfortunately, his condition deteriorated over time.

Funeral Prayer

The funeral prayer of the late actor was offered on 7th May 2023 after Asr prayers at Rahmaniya Masjid Tariq Road in the port city. His son Azlan Shah requested his followers to pray for the departed soul and for his family during this difficult time.

Shabbir Rana was an outstanding actor who greatly contributed to the Pakistani entertainment industry. He will be remembered for his outstanding performances and his dedication to his craft. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.

