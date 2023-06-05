Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Shakuni Mama” from “Mahabharat” passes away at 79

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Gufi Paintal: The Legendary Actor, Writer, and Director

The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of Gufi Paintal, a legendary actor, writer, and director who passed away on June 5, 2023, at the age of 79. He gained widespread recognition for his exceptional portrayal of “Mama Shakuni” in the film Mahabharat Adaptation by legendary filmmakers BR Chopra and Ravi Chopra.

A Tribute to an Incredible Actor

Gufi Paintal was a multi-talented artist who made a significant contribution to the entertainment world. He not only showcased his acting skills but also demonstrated his directing skills in various TV shows and films, including Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. He was associated with BR Films, where he served as an assistant director, casting director, and even worked as a production designer.

Originally an engineer, Gufi pursued an acting career after being influenced by his younger brother Kanwarjit Paintal’s education at the Film and Television Institute of India. After arriving in Bombay in 1969, Gufi ventured into modelling, worked as an assistant director, and even appeared in numerous films and television series. In addition, he managed his brother Kanwarjit Paintal, demonstrating his versatility and talent in the industry. Gufi Paintal’s journey from engineering to acting remains an interesting aspect of his career.

A Strong Connection to “Shakuni Mama”

Gufi Paintal’s connection to the character “Shakuni Mama” was so strong that he even hosted a political discussion show on news channel Sahara Samay while portraying “Shakuni.” The way he played the character simply cemented his status as one of the greatest actors of all time.

Gufi Paintal’s nephew, Hiten Paintal, spoke to the Indian Express about the reason behind the actor’s death. The delighted nephew revealed that the veteran actor had been hospitalized for a few days due to age-related health issues. However, he continued to say that he passed away on June 5, 2023, from complications of a heart attack. The actor was hospitalized on May 31, 2023, but despite doctors’ best efforts, Gufi showed no signs of recovery.

A Family Statement

In the official statement, the family mentioned that the veteran actor passed away peacefully on the morning of June 5, 2023. The statement can be read as follows: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the sad death of our father, Mr. Gufi Paintal (Shakuni Mama). He passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by his family.”

A Loss Felt Across the Industry

The industry mourns the loss of a multi-talented artist who made a significant contribution to the entertainment world. Gufi Paintal’s brother, well-known comedian Kanwarjit Paintal, is best known for his roles in films such as Satte Pe Satta, Rafoo Chakkar, Parichay, and many others.

Rest in peace Gufi Paintal!

