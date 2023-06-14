Dead – Death – Obituary News : Shana Askew Daniels, Macon Sports Hall of Famer, Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Shana Askew Daniels: A Basketball Star from Southwest High School

Introduction

Shana Askew Daniels is a name that rings a bell to anyone who followed high school basketball in the mid-1990s. She was a standout basketball player who made a mark in her high school, Southwest High School. Her talent and determination made her stand out from her peers, and her achievements on the court were nothing short of remarkable. In this article, we will take a closer look at Shana Askew Daniels and her basketball career at Southwest High School.

Early Life and Basketball Career

Shana Askew Daniels was born and raised in Macon, Georgia. She grew up playing basketball on the streets with her brothers and cousins. Her love for the game was evident from a young age, and she was determined to make a career out of it. When she joined Southwest High School, she immediately caught the attention of her coach, who saw her potential and recognized her talent.

Shana Askew Daniels quickly became a key player on the Southwest High School basketball team. Her athleticism, speed, and agility on the court were unmatched. She had an excellent shooting range and could score from anywhere on the court. Her dribbling skills were also impressive, and she could maneuver through defenders with ease. Her hard work and dedication to the game paid off, and she was soon recognized as one of the top high school basketball players in the state.

Accomplishments and Awards

During her time at Southwest High School, Shana Askew Daniels led her team to several victories and championships. In the 1994-1995 season, she helped her team win the region championship, and in the 1995-1996 season, she led her team to the state championship. She was also named the state’s player of the year in her senior year.

Aside from her team’s accomplishments, Shana Askew Daniels also received several individual awards and recognitions. She was a three-time All-State selection, a two-time All-Middle Georgia selection, and a two-time All-Region selection. She was also named the Middle Georgia Player of the Year in 1996.

Life After High School

After graduating from Southwest High School, Shana Askew Daniels went on to play basketball at the collegiate level. She received a full scholarship to play at the University of Georgia, where she continued to excel on the court. She played for four years at the university and was a key player on the team. She helped her team win several games and championships and was named to the All-SEC team in her senior year.

After college, Shana Askew Daniels went on to play professional basketball overseas. She played for several teams in Europe and Asia and was known for her impressive skills on the court. She retired from professional basketball in 2007 and went on to pursue a career in coaching.

Conclusion

Shana Askew Daniels is a name that will always be remembered in the world of high school basketball. Her talent, hard work, and determination made her a standout player at Southwest High School, and her accomplishments on the court were nothing short of remarkable. Her achievements in basketball opened up doors for her and gave her the opportunity to play at the collegiate and professional levels. Today, she continues to inspire young basketball players to work hard and pursue their dreams on the court.

