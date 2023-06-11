Dead – Death – Obituary News : Shapps ends Boris’s comeback.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Grant Shapps Dismisses Boris Johnson’s Political Comeback: “The World has Moved On”

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s political future has been called into question by Grant Shapps, the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero. Shapps appeared to dismiss the idea of a political comeback from Johnson, saying “the world has moved on” and that he was “sure” Johnson had “many other things he wants to get on and do” outside of politics.

Shapps’ comments come just days after Johnson announced his resignation as an MP with immediate effect, citing the need to focus on his work as Prime Minister. Johnson had been facing increasing pressure from both the opposition and his own party over his handling of Brexit negotiations, as well as allegations of misconduct and conflict of interest.

The announcement of Johnson’s resignation was met with surprise and disappointment from many of his supporters, who had hoped he would continue to play a leading role in British politics. However, Shapps’ comments suggest that Johnson’s departure may be more permanent than many had hoped.

Speaking to Sophy Ridge on Sky News, Shapps was asked about comments made by former Conservative Party chairman Jake Berry, who had criticized the “establishment” for blocking Brexit and forcing Johnson out of office. Shapps dismissed Berry’s comments, saying that Johnson had “removed himself from the current political scene by standing down from Parliament.”

Asked if Johnson could make a comeback, Shapps said that he was “sure he’s got many other things he wants to get on and do”, and pointed out that Johnson was “making a lot of money around the world.” However, he also cautioned that “one thing to know about Boris Johnson is – never predict what Boris Johnson will do.”

Johnson’s resignation has sparked widespread speculation about his future plans, with many speculating that he may be planning to return to journalism or to pursue a career in the private sector. However, his supporters have not given up hope of a political comeback, and some have even suggested that he could run for the leadership of the Conservative Party once again.

Despite Shapps’ comments, it is clear that Johnson’s departure has left a significant gap in British politics, and many will be watching closely to see what he does next. While his future may be uncertain, there is no denying that he remains a significant figure in British public life, and his influence is likely to be felt for many years to come.

