Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sharda Sinha Clarifies Death Rumours on Facebook

Prominent Folk Singer Sharda Sinha Expresses Deep Hurt Over Death Rumours

Prominent folk singer and Padma Bhushan awardee, Sharda Sinha, has expressed her deep hurt over the spread of rumours about her death on social media platforms. In a Facebook post, she mentioned that every year, someone spreads lies about her death, and this was the third time it had happened since 2020. She also questioned the effectiveness of the cyber crime cell of the Bihar government in identifying the accused.

False Reports of Death

The fake news about the singer’s death first appeared on social media on August 25, 2020, when it went viral that Sharda Sinha had succumbed to Coronavirus. However, it was a female sub-inspector of Motihari, whose name was also Sharda Sinha, who had died during treatment at a hospital in Patna.

On the second occasion, the “Titli Udi Jo Chali” singer Sharda Rajan had died, but rumours were spread that Sharda Sinha had passed away on September 5, 2022.

Lack of Accountability

Expressing her disappointment, Sharda Sinha said that she was deeply hurt by such posts and questioned the accountability of those who spread these rumours. It is important to note that spreading false news about someone’s death is a criminal offense and can have severe consequences.

The Role of Social Media

Social media has become a powerful tool for spreading news and information, but it has also been misused by those who spread fake news and rumours. False reports of death have become all too common, and it is essential to verify any news before sharing it on social media platforms.

Conclusion

Sharda Sinha’s case highlights the need to be cautious while sharing news on social media platforms. It is essential to verify the authenticity of any news before spreading it, as false news can have severe consequences. It is also important to hold those who spread false news accountable for their actions. We hope that the authorities take strict action against those who spread false news about Sharda Sinha’s death and put a stop to such incidents in the future.

