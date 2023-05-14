Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Shari Quai’s Death from Rectal Cancer in Utah”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Shari Quai: A Life of Service and Dedication to Cancer Prevention

The passing of Shari Quai, a beloved member of the Portland and Draper community, has left a deep void in the hearts of many. Shari was known for her selfless service in cancer research and her dedication to helping others. She was a passionate activist and community leader, who worked tirelessly with organizations such as the American Cancer Society and the National Colon Cancer Roundtable to raise awareness about the importance of cancer prevention and early detection.

Shari’s Early Life and Career

Shari Quai’s life was dedicated to helping others, and this is evident from her early years. She was born and raised in Portland, Oregon, where she grew up with a passion for helping others. She pursued her education in nursing and went on to become a cosmetic injector, with 14 years of experience. Shari’s expertise in cosmetic injections led her to open her own health and medical spa in Draper, Utah.

In addition to her work in cosmetic injections, Shari also practiced general anesthesia as a CRNA-APRN at the Jordan Valley and West Valley Hospitals in West Jordan, Utah. Her dedication and commitment to her work were evident in the quality of care she provided to her patients.

Shari’s Commitment to Cancer Prevention

Shari’s commitment to cancer prevention was unwavering, and she worked tirelessly to raise awareness about the importance of early detection and prevention. She was actively involved with organizations such as the American Cancer Society and the National Colon Cancer Roundtable, where she advocated for increased screening and prevention measures.

Her advocacy work was aimed at increasing awareness about the importance of early detection and prevention, which she believed could save lives. Shari’s passion for cancer prevention was fueled by her own personal experience with the disease.

Shari’s Battle with Cancer

Shari Quai was diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer, which she fought bravely for five years. Her courage and strength in the face of this disease were an inspiration to many. Despite her battle with cancer, Shari remained committed to her work and continued to advocate for cancer prevention and early detection.

Her passing on Thursday, April 27, 2023, from complications of the disease, was a great loss to her loved ones and the communities she served. Michael Linn, who announced her death, shared a touching and heartfelt message about her leaving the world on her own terms.

Shari’s Legacy

The passing of Shari Quai has left a deep void in the hearts of many, but her legacy of service and dedication to cancer prevention will live on. She touched the lives of many through her work, and her commitment to helping others will continue to inspire future generations.

Shari’s passing has sparked waves of condolences and mourning from her friends and family on social media. She is respected and loved by many for her kind and caring culture. She will always be remembered for her unwavering commitment to positively impacting others.

Conclusion

Shari Quai’s life was a testament to the power of service and dedication to others. Her advocacy work in cancer prevention and early detection has saved countless lives, and her legacy will continue to inspire future generations. Her passing is a great loss to her loved ones and the communities she served, but her memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

Shari Quai biography Shari Quai Utah cancer Shari Quai obituary Shari Quai rectal cancer Shari Quai cause of death

News Source : NEWSTARS Education

Source Link :Who is Shari Quai? How did she die? Shari Quai Utah died of rectal cancer/