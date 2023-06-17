Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sharon Hatley’s Passing: Funeral and Visitation Details

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sharon Hatley Obituary, Death Cause

Sorrells Funeral Home & Crematory can be reached at (334) 347-9598 and is located at 4550 Boll Weevil Circle in Enterprise, Alabama.

Date and Age

On Friday, June 16, 2023, Sharon Renee Hatley passed away at the age of 83.

Memorialization

Cremation will be the chosen method of memorialization, and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be the location of the service at a later date.

Early Life and Career

Sharon was welcomed into the world by her late parents, Wallace W. Beautrow and Mabel A. Salmon Beautrow on January 5, 1940. For fourteen years, Sharon was the only owner and operator of Plaza Donuts. She had several roles within her church, but the women’s and children’s organizations were the ones she looked forward to volunteering for the most.

Hobbies and Interests

Her hobbies of choice included sewing, gardening, reading, and researching the family tree. Additionally, Sharon was a fan of college football, and she was particularly fond of Alabama…Roll Tide.

Family

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Pete Hatley; two sisters, Laurel Hamre and Larna Shields; and two sons, Terry Hatley and Teddy Hatley. Her children, Tim Hatley (and his wife Kim) of Florida, Pat Hatley (and his wife Michelle) of Arkansas, Cindee Sanchez (and her husband Jason) of Alabama, and Laura Smith (and her husband Jason) of Alabama are among her survivors. She also leaves behind thirteen grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and a special family member at Enterprise Health and Rehab named Dorothy Medley, who became one of her closest friends.

Conclusion

Sharon Renee Hatley will be missed by her family, friends, and community. May she rest in peace.

