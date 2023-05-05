Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sharon Ingerson Mourned: Death Cause & Family Loss

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sharon Ingerson Obituary: Remembering a Cherished Member of the Crawfordsville Community

The Crawfordsville community in Indiana is mourning the loss of a beloved member, Sharon (Ingram) Ingersoll, who passed away at 82 on August 26, 2022. Her passing is a significant loss to her family, friends, and the town where she lived for many years. Sharon touched the lives of many during her time on this earth, and her memory will be cherished forever.

Early Life and Career of Sharon Ingersoll

Sharon was born in Crawfordsville on March 28, 1940, to the late Clarence and Gladys Ingram. She graduated from Ladoga High School in 1958 and worked at RR Donnelley’s for ten years before joining Coast-to-Coast Hardware when they opened their Distribution Center in Crawfordsville. Sharon worked at Coast-to-Coast for 15 years until its closure, after which she worked at Sam’s Club in Lafayette until she retired due to health reasons in 2005.

Remembering Sharon Ingersoll

Sharon was a kind and compassionate person who loved spending time with her family and watching birds. She enjoyed playing solitaire and feeding squirrels, and she loved to travel. Her family and friends remember her for her warmth, kindness, and compassion, and her loss is deeply felt by all those who knew and loved her.

Death Cause of Sharon Ingersoll

Sharon’s cause of death is unknown, but it is clear that her family and the Crawfordsville community deeply loved her. Her passing was a significant loss to those who knew her, and her memory will be cherished for years to come.

Family Mourns the Loss of Sharon Ingersoll

Sharon’s passing came at a time when her family was already grieving the loss of both her parents, leaving them mourning the loss of three loved ones. Her husband, Ed, her children, Judith Craig and William Strickler, her grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren all deeply feel the pain of her loss. Despite their grief, Sharon’s family is grateful for the support from friends and community members during this difficult time. Every gesture of sympathy and respect, such as lighting candles or donating floral arrangements in her honor at the upcoming memorial service, is a touching tribute to her memory.

Conclusion

The loss of Sharon Ingersoll is a significant blow to her family and community, but her memory will live on through the many lives she touched during her time on this earth. Her legacy of kindness, compassion, and warmth will always be remembered, and those who knew and loved her will cherish her memory forever.

News Source : Surprise Sports

Source Link :Sharon Ingerson Obituary Death Cause Family Mourns The Loss/