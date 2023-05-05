Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sharon Ingerson’s Passing Leaves Family in Mourning.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sharon Ingerson Obituary: Celebrating a Life Well-Lived

On August 26, 2022, the Crawfordsville community mourned the loss of Sharon Ingersoll, a beloved member of the town. Sharon’s passing at the age of 82 left a significant void in the lives of her family, friends, and the entire community. Her life was celebrated and remembered for the kindness, compassion, and warmth she brought to those around her.

Remembering Sharon Ingersoll

Sharon was born on March 28, 1940, in Crawfordsville to Clarence and Gladys Ingram. She attended Ladoga High School and then worked at RR Donnelley’s for ten years before joining Coast-to-Coast Hardware when they opened their Distribution Center in Crawfordsville. She worked there for 15 years until its closure, after which she worked at Sam’s Club in Lafayette until she retired due to health reasons in 2005.

Sharon was a kind-hearted woman who enjoyed playing solitaire, watching birds and feeding squirrels, and traveling. She loved spending time with her family and was a cherished member of the Crawfordsville community. Her memory will be held dear by those who knew and loved her.

Cause of Death

The cause of Sharon’s passing is unknown, but it is clear that her family and the community deeply loved her. Her passing was a significant loss to those who knew her, and her memory will be cherished for years to come. While her passing may have been due to natural causes or an age-related illness, it is impossible to say for sure without further information.

Mourning the Loss

Sharon’s passing was a significant blow to her family, who were already grieving the loss of both her parents. Her husband, Ed, her children, Judith Craig and William Strickler, her grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren all deeply feel the pain of her loss.

Despite their grief, Sharon’s family is grateful for the support from friends and community members during this difficult time. The opportunity for people to light candles or donate floral arrangements in her honor at the upcoming memorial service is a touching tribute to her memory, and her family appreciates every gesture of sympathy and respect.

Sharon Ingersoll’s Legacy

Sharon Ingersoll’s legacy will live on through the many lives she touched during her time on this earth. Her kindness, compassion, and warmth will always be remembered, and those who knew and loved her will cherish her memory forever. Her passing reminds us to treasure our time with our loved ones and to cherish the memories we create with them.

Sharon’s life was well-lived, and her memory will be celebrated and mourned by the Crawfordsville community. We extend our sincerest condolences to all those who knew and loved her during her many years in the community.

Rest in peace, Sharon Ingersoll.

News Source : Surprise Sports

Source Link :Sharon Ingerson Obituary Death Cause Family Mourns The Loss/