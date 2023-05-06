Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sharon Ingerson’s Passing Mourned by Family

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sharon Ingerson Obituary: Remembering a Cherished Community Member

The Crawfordsville community in Indiana is mourning the loss of Sharon Ingersoll, a beloved member of the town who passed away at 82 on August 26, 2022. Sharon was a cherished citizen who touched the lives of many, and her passing is a significant loss to her family, friends, and the entire community.

Early Life and Career

Sharon was born in Crawfordsville on March 28, 1940, to the late Clarence and Gladys Ingram. She graduated from Ladoga High School in 1958 and worked at RR Donnelley’s for ten years before joining Coast-to-Coast Hardware when they opened their Distribution Center in Crawfordsville. She worked there for 15 years until its closure, after which she worked at Sam’s Club in Lafayette until she retired due to health reasons in 2005.

Personal Interests

Sharon enjoyed playing solitaire, watching birds, feeding squirrels, and traveling. She loved family togetherness and cherished time spent with her loved ones.

Cause of Death

Sharon Ingersoll’s cause of death is unknown, but it is clear that her family and the Crawfordsville community deeply loved her. Her passing was a significant loss to those who knew her, and her memory will be cherished for years to come.

Fond Memories

Despite not knowing the exact circumstances surrounding her passing, it is clear that Sharon made a positive impact on the lives of those around her. She was remembered as a kind and compassionate individual who loved spending time with her family, watching birds, and feeding squirrels. Sharon’s passing reminds us of the importance of treasuring our time with our loved ones and cherishing the memories we create with them.

Mourning Her Loss

Sharon Ingersoll’s passing has left her family mourning the loss of three loved ones, including her parents who passed away earlier. Despite their grief, Sharon’s family is grateful for the support from friends and community members during this difficult time. The opportunity for people to light candles or donate floral arrangements in her honor at the upcoming memorial service is a touching tribute to her memory, and her family appreciates every gesture of sympathy and respect.

Final Thoughts

While the loss of Sharon Ingersoll is a significant blow to her family and community, her memory will live on through the many lives she touched during her time on this earth. Her kindness, compassion, and warmth will always be remembered, and those who knew and loved her will cherish her memory forever.

