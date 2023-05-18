Dead – Death – Obituary News : Shaw Francis Passes Away: Death Cause and Prayers

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Shaw Francis: A Loving Mother and Grandmother

It has been close to half a century since Shaw Francis wed Barry, the guy who continues to hold a particular place in her heart, and it has been almost as long since they tied the knot. She was a devoted mother and mother-in-law who doted on her children and their spouses, David and Michelle, Nicole and Rowan, and Lisa and Joe.

Farewell Ceremony

The funeral ceremony for Mrs. Rita Francis Shaw will begin on THURSDAY (May 25, 2023) at 11:30 AM in our Geoff Rossetti Memorial Chapel, which is located at 1390 Maffra Road Sale, close to Sale Cemetery. This date and time are subject to change. Individuals who are unable to attend the event physically but would still wish to observe it can do so by accessing the live coverage that will be streamed online. After the funeral service, the body of the deceased will be cremated in a private ceremony.

Passing Away of Shaw Francis

SHAW Rita Francis, who was 65 years old when she passed away on May 16, 2023, after a protracted battle with her illness, passed away in The Alfred Hospital, where she had been receiving treatment. She was surrounded by her devoted family as she passed away calmly, and they all wept as they said their goodbyes.

A Beloved Grandmother

Shaw Francis was devoted to her children and the partners of her children. She is the grandmother of Oliver, Max, Maddie, Hannah, Jaxon, Demi, and Keira, and each of her grandchildren holds her in the highest regard. Precious memories that will undeniably be missed to a significant degree but that will never be forgotten in any way, shape, or form.

Shaw Francis will always be remembered as a loving mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother. Her passing is a great loss to her family and the community, but her memories will live on in the hearts of those who loved her.

