Dead – Death – Obituary News : Shawn M. Honeycutt Funeral Details and Updates

Remembering Shawn M. Honeycutt: A Life Well-Lived

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Shawn M. Honeycutt. Shawn, who was only 43 years old, passed away on May 4, 2023, at his home in Grand Island, Nebraska. While his loss has left a deep void in the hearts of his family, friends, and colleagues, his legacy will continue to live on.

Early Life and Education

Shawn was born to Michael and Linda Honeycutt on November 7, 1979, in Grand Island. He attended Grand Island Senior High School and graduated in 1998. During his youth, Shawn was an avid baseball player for the Legion and enjoyed practicing Taekwondo in his free time.

Career and Professional Life

After completing his training, Shawn began his career as a licensed practical nurse at Lakeview Nursing Home. He later pursued a career in respiratory therapy and worked at CHI Health St. Francis, where he received his training. Shawn was a dedicated professional who took pride in his work and always went above and beyond to provide the best care to his patients.

Fond Memories of Shawn

Shawn’s passing has left a deep void in the lives of his loved ones, who cherish fond memories of him. He is survived by his parents, Mike and Linda, who live in Grand Island, and his sister Andrea (Kubi) Karul and her family, who reside in Anaheim, California. His uncle Jerry Honeycutt and his wife, Teresa, who live in McCook, and his aunt Jackie Mayhan and her husband, Tom, who live in Omaha, are also among those who will always hold him close to their hearts. Shawn’s grandparents, both on his father’s and mother’s side, have passed away before him.

A Tribute to Shawn’s Life and Legacy

Shawn’s last resting place is the Grand Island Cemetery, in accordance with his wishes. As he had instructed, there will be no service held in his memory. However, those who wish to honor Shawn’s life and legacy may contribute donations to the Central Nebraska Humane Society, a cause that was close to his heart.

Final Thoughts

Shawn M. Honeycutt’s passing has left a deep void in the lives of those who knew and loved him. He was a dedicated professional, a loving family member, and a dear friend to many. As we mourn his loss, we celebrate his life and legacy, which will continue to inspire us for years to come.

