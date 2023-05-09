Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sheikh Muhammad bin Khalil Al-Qari’s Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Imam of Masjid al-Nabawi, Sheikh Muhammad bin Khalil Al-Qari, passed away on May 08, 2023, after being ill for some time. The news of his death has left the Islamic world in grief, and his supporters have expressed their sorrow and grief over his departure. Sheikh Muhammad Khaleel Al-Qari was a famous Imam of Masjid al-Nabawi, and his loss has shocked the neighborhood.

The Holy Mosques announced the sad news on Twitter, sharing a statement that read, “Sheikh Muhammad Khaleel Al Qari, May Allah have mercy on him and grant him the highest place in Jannah.” Haramain info also shared the news on their Twitter page, informing people that the funeral prayers will be conducted after Maghrib Prayers on the same day.

Sheikh Muhammad Khaleel Al-Qari was a Saudi national of Kashmiri descent, and he was appointed as the Imam of Masjid-e-Nabwi by the Saudi King in 2019. He was from Muzaffarabad, Azad Kashmir. His father, Sheikh Khalil Al-Qari, was also a well-known reciter in Saudi Arabia, and several Imams of Haramain were his students.

In the Islamic community, Sheikh Muhammad was revered and respected for his profound understanding of the Quran and his fluent recitation. He was the brother of Sheikh Mahmoud bin Khalil Al-Qari, who died last year and was also the Imam of the Prophet’s Mosque in the Sualat of Tarawih and the Imam of the Two Quiblas Mosque in Madinah. The late Sheikh’s family is referred to as the “Family of Quran Reciters” because his father, Sheikh Khalil Al-Qari, produced three Imams of the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah (his sons), as well as other notable reciters like the late Sheikh Muhammad Ayyub. The father, together with his three children, died in just six years.

Sheikh Muhammad bin Khalil Al-Qari’s cause of death was his illness, which he had been battling for some time before his passing. The funeral prayers were conducted on the same day after Maghrib prayers at Masjid al-Nabawi, where he spent the majority of his life.

As soon as the news of his passing was confirmed, prominent leaders from the Islamic world, including His Excellency Sheikh Mishary Al Afasy of Kuwait, Sheikh Nabil Al-Audhi of Kuwait, Sheikh Ahmad Issa Al Ma’ssarawy of Egypt, and others, expressed their sorrow on social media.

People from all over the world also shared their condolences on social media. Tributes poured in for Sheikh Muhammad, with many people praying for his soul and offering their condolences to his family. His legacy will continue to live on, and he will always be remembered for his devotion to the Quran and his contributions to the Islamic community.

News Source : Medico topics – News Hub | Latest News | Breaking News | Daily News

Source Link :How did Sheikh Muhammad bin Khalil Al-Qari die? Cause of death Explained/