Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sheila Davis Passes Away: Obituary Brookings SD

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Sheila Davis: An Obituary

Early Life and Education

Sheila Davis, formerly known as Delila Jepsen, was born on September 14th, 1928, in Egan, South Dakota. Her parents, Harry and Ann (Vockrodt) Jepsen, raised her in Pipestone, Minnesota, where she completed her secondary education and received her diploma in 1946. After graduating, she pursued higher education at Mankato Commercial College.

Professional Life and Marriage

After completing her studies, Sheila began her career at Citizen Loan and Investment Company. On February 20th, 1948, she married Buehl (Dave) Davis and relocated to Brookings, South Dakota, in 1956. There, she worked as a desk clerk at the Sawnee Hotel and later at the SDSU Bookstore until her retirement in 1993.

Community Involvement and Hobbies

Sheila was an active member of the Mission Quilters and the Church Circle at First Lutheran Church. She was also a member of the Brookings Healthcare Auxiliary, where she enjoyed volunteering and providing assistance to patients and their families. Sheila loved spending time with her family, hosting get-togethers and parties, and taking daily walks with her friends. She enjoyed reading and solving puzzles, including crossword puzzles, cryptograms, and Sudoku. Sheila and Buehl spent their winters in Alamo, Texas, for 14 years.

Survivors

Sheila is survived by her children: Barbara (Steve) Bublitz of Huron, Patricia (Don) Borgen of Veblen, Michael (Debra) Davis of Brookings, and Terri Davis of Rapid City. Additionally, she is survived by nine grandchildren: Michelle (Roger) Chase, Don Borgen Jr., Shelia (David) Wiethoff, Eric Bublitz, Mandy (Craig) Wadsworth, Marty (Lori) Borgen, Stacy (Jim) Hagen, Ryan (Jen) Davis, and Lindsey (Ryan) Ebbing. Sheila was also blessed with numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Final Thoughts

Sheila Davis was an active member of her community, a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and a beloved friend to many. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. May she rest in peace.

1. Sheila Davis obituary Brookings SD

2. Sheila Davis death cause

3. Obituary prayers for Sheila Davis

4. Tribute to Sheila Davis

5. Sheila Davis funeral arrangements

News Source : obituary prayers

Source Link :Sheila Davis Obituary Brookings SD, Sheila Davis Has Passed Away – Death Cause – obituary prayers/