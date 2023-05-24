Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sheldon Reynolds’ Death: Earth, Wind, and Fire Singer’s Legacy

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sheldon Reynolds, a former vocalist and lead guitarist for Earth, Wind and Fire, passed away at the age of 63. The news was declared by his former bandmate Philp Bailey on social media, but no cause of death was given.

Reynolds was born on September 13, 1959, in Cincinnati, Ohio, and started playing guitar at the age of eight. By the time he was twelve, he was considered a prodigy. He was an alumnus of The University of Cincinnati and started his career touring with the singer Millie Jackson. Later, he joined the R&B band Sun and recorded around three albums with them. In early 1983, he became a member of The Commodores and spent four years with them.

However, Reynolds’ true claim to fame came when he joined Earth, Wind, and Fire (EWF) as a lead guitarist and co-vocalist. He played on several of EWF’s LPs, including Touch The World in 1987, The Best of Earth, Wind & Fire, Vol. 2 in 1988, Heritage in 1990, Millennium in 1993, and In The Name of Love, which was released in 1997.

Apart from his music career, Reynolds was also a contributing editor for the magazine Astronomy and hosted a talk show on Twilight Radio. He was formerly married to Janie Hendrix, the adopted sister of Jimi Hendrix.

Reynolds was estimated to have a net worth of $5 million.

Bailey paid tribute to Reynolds in a Facebook post, describing him as an excellent addition to the band, a great writer and producer, and a kind, loving person. He concluded by saying that Reynolds would be missed, and his condolences go out to his family.

The passing of Sheldon Reynolds is a significant loss to the music industry, and his contributions to Earth, Wind, and Fire’s success will always be remembered. His talent and passion for music touched the hearts of many, and his legacy will forever be cherished.

