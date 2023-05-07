Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Misleading Bits of Gossip About Shemia Fagan’s Demise News Spread So Rapidly

The recent resignation of Shemia Fagan, Oregon’s Secretary of State, has caused quite a stir across the country. The news of her resignation came amidst controversy surrounding her marijuana consulting contract. Fagan’s scandal has raised concerns about conflicts of interest and the integrity of the election process in Oregon. Her resignation is a significant blow to the Progressive faction in the state, as Fagan was considered a rising star and a potential candidate for higher office.

The incident also highlights the need for strict ethics rules and regulations to maintain the impartiality of election officials and prevent conflicts of interest. Despite being misleading, rumors about Shemia Fagan’s death news went viral after her resignation, causing chaos and concern among her supporters.

As news of Shemia Fagan’s resignation broke, social media was flooded with condolences and support. Many people expressed shock and sadness at the sudden resignation of such a prominent figure in Oregon’s political scene. Rumors about her death also circulated, causing further chaos and concern among her supporters. However, it is important to note that Shemia Fagan is alive and well.

The rumors about her death are misleading, and she has made no public statements regarding the reports. It is unclear where the rumors originated, but they were likely spread through social media and other online platforms.

After winning the election for the position of Oregon’s Secretary of State, Shemia Fagan delivered her acceptance speech to a camera without an operator. This comes after a scandal surrounding her acceptance of a lucrative side job as a marijuana consultant while serving as the top election official.

Fagan’s resignation is a significant blow to the Progressive faction in Oregon, as she was considered a potential candidate for higher office. Her deputy, Cheryl Myers, will take over until Governor Tina Kotek appoints a replacement.

Shemia Fagan initially defended her decision to work as a marijuana consultant, claiming it was in compliance with state ethics rules. However, her justification did not appease her supporters, including top progressives, who began questioning her conduct.

Moreover, there was mounting scrutiny over the actual work she had performed for the marijuana company. As a result, Fagan cancelled the contract over the weekend.

The scandal surrounding Shemia Fagan began when Willamette Week reported on April 27 that Fagan had signed a contract to work as a consultant for a subsidiary of La Mota, a marijuana dispensary company. Major Democratic donors ran the company, which was recently investigated for back taxes owed to the state Department of Revenue and regulatory issues with the Oregon Liquor and Marijuana Commission.

Fagan initially defended her decision to work for La Mota, stating that the $10,000-per-month contract was not a conflict of interest and was in compliance with state ethics rules. However, her decision was met with criticism from both conservatives and progressives. Conservative leaders called for her resignation, while top progressives began questioning her conduct and the impartiality of the election process.

In conclusion, the rumors about Shemia Fagan’s death news are misleading and have caused unnecessary concern and turmoil among her supporters. However, her resignation amidst the controversy surrounding her marijuana consulting contract has highlighted the need for stricter ethics rules and regulations to prevent conflicts of interest in the election process. The fallout from this scandal may have far-reaching consequences for Oregon’s political landscape and the future of progressive politics in the state.

