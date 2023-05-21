Dead – Death – Obituary News : Shireta Rogers’ Funeral: Cause of Death of Tim Rogers’ Wife

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Shireta Rogers Funeral: Remembering a Life Well-Lived

The passing of Shireta Rogers, wife of renowned priest and musician Tim Rogers, has left many devastated. Rogers died at the age of 46, leaving behind her husband and their seven children. Her funeral, held on May 20, 2023, at the Chickasaw Arena in Blytheville, Arkansas, was a solemn celebration of her life.

Tim Rogers & The Fellas, the pastor’s band, organized the funeral and requested that instead of flowers, contributions be made to a trust fund for their children. Prior to the service, Rogers’ body was viewed at the Prince of Peace Church in Blytheville. The band released a statement on May 3, asking for prayers for First Lady Shireta Rogers and expressing their love and gratitude.

Following her passing on May 9, family members and loved ones expressed their sorrow on social media. Shireta’s brother, Robert Weatherspoon, shared his heartbreak and described her as a beautiful angel, requesting prayers for their family during this difficult time.

Despite the somber occasion, the funeral also served as a testament to Rogers’ impact on those around her. Her memory will be cherished, and her loved ones hope to be reunited with her one day. Rest in peace, Shireta.

The cause of Shireta Rogers’ death has not been disclosed by her family. However, her passing was announced just six days after her husband’s band requested prayers for her on May 3. Following her sudden death, many loved ones took to social media to express their sorrow and share memories of Rogers openly.

While the circumstances surrounding her passing remain private, the outpouring of grief and tributes on social media reflects her significance in the lives of those who knew and loved her. It also highlights the power of community support and the role of social media in allowing people to come together to mourn, share condolences, and celebrate the life of a cherished individual.

During this difficult time, it is clear that Rogers’ memory will continue to live on in the hearts of those who mourn her loss. The support and love from the online community will provide comfort and solace to her grieving family and friends. The funeral may have been austere, but it was a fitting tribute to a life well-lived.

News Source : Esajaelina

Source Link :Shireta Rogers Funeral And Obituary: Tim Rogers Wife Cause Of Death/