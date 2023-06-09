Dead – Death – Obituary News : Shirley Schmirler’s Funeral and Visitation

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Shirley Schmirler

The Sandra Schmirler Foundation is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Shirley Schmirler, beloved mother, wife, and dedicated volunteer. Shirley was a treasured member of our team and contributed countless hours to our Foundation since its inception in 2001. We extend our deepest condolences to Shirley’s family and friends.

Early Life

Shirley was born in North Battleford, Saskatchewan, and grew up with a love for curling. She received her curling instruction in Glaslyn, Saskatchewan, on a natural two-sheeter. Before coming to Regina to assist her daughter Sandra in taking care of her granddaughters, Shirley was a member of the Biggar Curling Club up to the year 2000.

Career and Achievements

Shirley was a familiar face at Scotties Tournaments of Hearts, where she cheered on her daughter Sandra, who won the event three times. In addition to being a proud mother, Shirley was also a passionate volunteer and fundraiser for our Foundation’s objective to assist infants who were either born prematurely, too small, or sick.

Shirley represented the province of Saskatchewan at the Canadian Masters in 2006, curling at the Tartan Curling Club in Regina, Saskatchewan. It was an incredible honor for her to always be able to wear the Saskatchewan green.

Dedication to the Sandra Schmirler Foundation

Shirley has been an invaluable source of insight and direction for our Foundation for the past two decades. Our Board of Directors, staff, and volunteers will miss her tremendously for both of these qualities. Shirley’s love and support for her family were her top priority, just as it was for Sandra. We will always be guided by the values that Shirley established in her family, including a love for family, a dedication to hard work, and a strong work ethic.

Final Thoughts

Shirley Schmirler was a remarkable woman who touched the lives of many through her dedication to her family and community. Her legacy will live on through the Sandra Schmirler Foundation, which continues to make a positive impact on the lives of premature and sick infants. We offer our deepest condolences to Shirley’s family and friends during this difficult time.

